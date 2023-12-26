Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Proves He’s ‘Fine’—and Hasn’t Lost His Sense of Humor

    Imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny reassured his worried supporters that he’s doing fine after being transferred to a penal colony in the Arctic and going radio silent for weeks.

    “I am your new Santa Claus,” Navalny wrote on X. “I don’t say ‘Ho-ho-ho,’ but I do say ‘Oh-oh-oh’ when I look out of the window, where I can see a night, then the evening, and then the night again.”

    The Russian opposition leader said it took 20 days to transfer him from a prison near Moscow to his new cell at a tough penal colony known as the “Polar Wolf” that’s north of the Arctic Circle.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

