Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Proves He’s ‘Fine’—and Hasn’t Lost His Sense of Humor

Imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny reassured his worried supporters that he’s doing fine after being transferred to a penal colony in the Arctic and going radio silent for weeks.

“I am your new Santa Claus,” Navalny wrote on X. “I don’t say ‘Ho-ho-ho,’ but I do say ‘Oh-oh-oh’ when I look out of the window, where I can see a night, then the evening, and then the night again.”

The Russian opposition leader said it took 20 days to transfer him from a prison near Moscow to his new cell at a tough penal colony known as the “Polar Wolf” that’s north of the Arctic Circle.

