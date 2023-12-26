The best gaming consoles in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best gaming consoles include the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

With prices ranging from $200 to $500, buying a new video game system is an investment, and figuring out which platform to go with can be tricky. The best gaming consoles all deliver a fun experience, but they each offer a different assortment of exclusive games, and they can vary a lot when it comes to price and multimedia capabilities.

If you’re looking for blockbuster exclusives and top-notch visuals, the Sony PS5 is our pick for the best gaming console overall. But if you grew up with classic games like Super Mario and the Legend of Zelda, the portable Nintendo Switch might be a better option. And if you want extensive media features and the option to try a bunch of new games for a monthly fee, an Xbox Series X could be a game changer.

I’ve had years of experience with all of the latest consoles and have been testing them all since their releases. Below, I’ve detailed what each of the major systems is best at to help you decide which gaming console is the right fit for you.

Our top picks for the best gaming consoles

Best overall: PlayStation 5 – See at Amazon

The PS5’s library of blockbuster-exclusive games and unique DualSense controller make it the best gaming console for most gamers.

Best portable system: Nintendo Switch OLED – See at Amazon

The Switch’s ability to seamlessly transition between handheld and docked gameplay remains impressive, and its lower price makes it a great choice for casual players.

Best for multimedia: Xbox Series X – See at Amazon

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is the ideal centerpiece for any home entertainment setup, slightly besting the PS5 in power while offering extra media features and cool perks like Xbox Game Pass.

Best on a budget: Xbox Series S – See at Amazon

The Xbox Series S is an excellent console for its price point, but it does lack a disc drive and can’t match the graphical capabilities of the Series X or PS5.

Best overall: PS5 Sony PS5 Slim (With Disc Drive) PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) Pros: Fast solid-state drive, powerful graphics, unique DualSense controller, lots of popular exclusive games Cons: Even newer slim models are big, PlayStation Plus lags behind Xbox Game Pass Released in November 2020, the PS5 helped set a new standard for video game consoles with its speedy M.2 solid-state drive (SSD), DualSense controller, and support for 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate. In 2023, Sony refreshed the console’s design with a slimmer form factor that takes up 30% less space and has a slightly larger 1TB SSD. The PlayStation 5 now comes in two versions: the standard PS5 slim ($500) and the digital-edition PS5 slim ($450). The digital edition doesn’t include a 4K Blu-ray drive, but the consoles otherwise offer the same performance. We recommend picking up a PS5 with a disc drive if you want to buy and borrow physical PS5 games or if you have a collection of old PS4 discs. However, the slim digital-edition PS5 does allow you to add a disc drive later on for $80. You can learn more about how the two models stack up in our PS5 digital vs. disc comparison. The PS5’s popularity is largely fueled by PlayStation’s exclusive game franchises like Spider-Man, God of War, Ratchet and Clank, The Last of Us, and Gran Turismo. Many of these exclusives use the unique features of the console’s DualSense controller, like haptic vibration feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. These hit games and controller features help give the PS5 a slight edge over the Xbox Series X and make the console hard to skip for gamers who want to play the latest blockbuster releases. However, Sony still has work to do to make the PS5’s PlayStation Plus gaming subscription service a true rival to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Plus Premium launched in June 2022 and lets players subscribe to a library of about 400 downloadable games, but it doesn’t include newly released games the way Microsoft’s service does. The standard PS5 can also work well as a media device thanks to its 4K Blu-ray drive and support for most streaming apps. However, if you think you’ll be using your console a lot as a media center, you might want to consider the Xbox Series X instead since it has a true digital movie store and Dolby Vision streaming support. The PS5 is limited to HDR10 streaming, and its store only lets you buy movies produced by Sony. But when judged purely as a gaming console, we think the PS5 simply has the stronger lineup of exclusive games right now. Especially since most high-profile Xbox releases can also be played on a gaming PC. Read our PS5 review. Note: Current slim PS5 bundles include a copy of Spider-Man 2 for no extra cost. Best portable system: Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch Pros: Great value, includes two Joy-Cons controllers out of the box, popular Nintendo titles, portable and docked modes Cons: Online play is limited compared to Xbox and PlayStation, Joy-Con drift issues, aging hardware The Nintendo Switch’s hybrid portable design has made it wildly popular; you can take it on the go and play games in 720p on the small screen or connect it to your TV with the included dock for a full 1080p experience. The $350 Switch OLED is the latest version of the console, incorporating a larger, high-contrast OLED screen, an improved kickstand, and slightly better audio for $50 more than the original device. Check out our Nintendo Switch vs. Switch OLED comparison for full details on how they stack up. Both Switch OLED and the $300 standard Switch come with two removable Joy-Cons that can be used as individual motion controllers, making it ideal for playing with a friend while on the go. Nintendo Switch games come in durable cartridges rather than on Blu-ray discs, making them easy to store and travel with. The console also has expandable storage via a MicroSD slot, so you can boost the fairly small 64GB (OLED) or 32GB (standard model) internal storage by up to 2TB to hold more digital games. If you don’t care about playing on your TV, there’s also the $200 Switch Lite to consider. This option is ideal for solo portable play, but it can’t be docked and doesn’t have removable Joy-Con controllers. The portable screen is only 13% smaller than the standard Switch, and the Lite is thinner and easier to hold. The Switch Lite battery lasts about seven hours, while the standard and OLED Switch models can last up to nine hours. Though the Switch’s hardware is showing its age and pales in comparison to the capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it remains a capable console with a large library that’s especially great for families. Popular franchises, like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon, can only be found on the Switch, and lots of classic games have been remastered for Nintendo’s system. Thanks to its incredible game library and overall value, the Switch is still the best gaming console you can buy for portability. Read our Nintendo Switch review, Nintendo Switch Lite review, and Nintendo Switch OLED review. Best for multimedia: Xbox Series X Ben Gilbert/Insider Pros: Powerful gaming hardware, Dolby Vision HDR for streaming, digital movie and TV store, supports Game Pass for tons of downloadable titles Cons: Dolby Vision doesn’t work with Blu-ray discs, controller lacks haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, most games are also available on PC The Xbox Series X is a multimedia powerhouse, with support for 4K Blu-rays and many of the best streaming services. And unlike the PS5, the Series X offers movies and TV shows from every popular studio through Microsoft’s digital storefront, and you can stream and share media with Windows PCs. Xbox Series X also supports Dolby Vision, an advanced high dynamic range (HDR) format that helps compatible TVs enhance image quality with improved color accuracy and contrast. The feature can be used with video games as well as streaming apps like Disney Plus. Unfortunately, Blu-ray discs played on the Xbox Series X can’t use Dolby Vision but can use the more common HDR10 format, which the PS5 also supports. The Xbox Series X is arguably more powerful than the PS5 in terms of performance because of its slightly faster CPU and stronger graphics processor. However, in practice, Series X games haven’t shown big visual benefits over PS5 titles. On the downside, the Xbox controller lacks the PS5 DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which can add an extra sense of immersion to gameplay. The Series X has a handful of excellent exclusive releases like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Halo Infinite, but these titles are all available on PC as well. As it stands, we think the PS5’s exclusive library is just a bit more substantial. However, this comes down to personal preference, so some gamers may be more drawn to Microsoft’s catalog. But no matter how you look at it, the Xbox Series X is an excellent centerpiece for any home entertainment setup and can deliver an incredible experience for games and movies. The console is a no-brainer if you’re a big fan of Microsoft’s exclusive franchises. Its value also grows greatly if you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass membership, which gives you access to a big library of titles that you can download for a monthly fee. And unlike the PS5’s competing service, Game Pass even offers access to many brand-new games on the same day they hit stores. Read our Xbox Series X review. Best on a budget: Xbox Series S Xbox Xbox Series S (Carbon Black, 1TB) Xbox Series S (White, 512GB) Pros: Great price for current hardware, support for Xbox Game Pass Cons: No disc drive for games or Blu-rays, not as powerful as Series X or PS5 This more budget-friendly Xbox console can play all the same games as the more powerful Xbox Series X but with a few significant trade-offs. For starters, the Series S doesn’t have a Blu-ray disc drive, so you’re limited to digital games on the console’s solid-state storage. And its hardware is less powerful than Series X, so games are designed with 1080p or 1440p in mind rather than 4K. The original white Xbox Series S model released in 2020 came with a 512GB drive, which we felt was limited considering that many popular games like Call of Duty” and NBA 2K can take up as much as 150 GB. Thankfully, Microsoft released a new carbon black Xbox Series S in September 2023 that has a more satisfying 1TB drive, but it costs a bit more than the original. Some retailers have dropped the price of the 512GB Series S to $250 until the current stock runs out. Meanwhile, the 1TB Series S costs $350. It’s possible to increase the Xbox Series S storage space with an expansion card, but they’re pricey at about $150 for 1TB. The carbon black Xbox Series S and Switch OLED share the same price, but budget-focused gamers will get more value out of the Xbox’s multimedia features and other benefits, particularly Xbox Game Pass. For $10 a month, Game Pass gives subscribers a library of more than 100 games, including access to new Microsoft releases, like Halo: Infinite and Starfield, the same day they’re released. The Xbox Series S doesn’t have the same level of graphics performance as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, so it’s best to save for those consoles if you’re worried you won’t have the best visual quality. But if you want to play high-profile games on a budget, the Series S is the best gaming console for your needs. Read our review of the Xbox Series S (512GB) review. Gaming console FAQs Handheld mode is my favorite way to play. William Antonelli/Insider Which is better, PS5 or Xbox Series X? The PS5 and Xbox Series X are direct competitors and two of the best gaming consoles you can buy, but the better choice largely comes down to personal preference. The two consoles offer similar performance in terms of hardware; the biggest differences come with the game libraries and overall user experience. We feel that the PS5 has a more impressive library of exclusive games so far, and its unique DualSense controller can make gameplay more immersive. However, Xbox owners can benefit from a better ecosystem that includes Xbox Game Pass and more multimedia support. Check out our PS5 vs. Xbox Series X comparison for more details on how the two consoles stack up. Is Sony working on a PS5 Pro? Sony hasn’t indicated directly that a more powerful PlayStation 5 console is on the way. The updated slim PS5 released in 2023 matches the original’s specs, but at least one report suggests that a PS5 Pro or similarly updated hardware could launch in late 2024. Is there an update coming to the Xbox Series X? Leaked documents revealed that Microsoft is working on an update to the Xbox Series X console in the future. The leaks show that the new console will be all digital like the Xbox Series S, so it won’t have a Blu-ray drive, but it will have 2TB of internal storage and other improvements. The console, codenamed Brooklin, would have a new controller that’s closer to the PS5’s DualSense. A potential update to the Xbox Series S was leaked as well. The documents showed that the updated Xbox Series X could launch as soon as November of 2024, but there’s no guarantee that Microsoft will meet that timeline. Microsoft acknowledged the leaks in a public statement and said the documents were more than a year old, so plans for the updated consoles could shift dramatically. Is Nintendo working on a new Switch? The Switch is the oldest of our picks for the best gaming console, leading to constant speculation that an updated model is on the way. Nintendo has denied rumors, but there have been several reports that developers have been shown an early version of new Switch hardware, and it will likely launch in late 2024 or beyond. That said, there’s no guarantee that it’s a completely new console or just a more powerful version of the current Switch.

