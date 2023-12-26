Kate Beckinsale dresses up in multiple dramatic costumes as she celebrates Christmas in style with her mother Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kate Beckinsale showed off the spectacular costumes she wore to celebrate Christmas on Monday.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her mother, Judy Loe, and loved ones unwrapping gifts and modeling their extravagant Christmas looks.

In several snaps, she looked like an edgy, chic doll as she paired a ruffled baby pink dress with bows in her hair with chunky platform boots and printed tights.

To match her new blonde hairstyle and extreme look, she also rocked dramatic makeup with a smoky eye, lots of blush, and a bright red lip.

The Much Ado About Nothing star, who has been quietly caring for both her mother and stepfather amid her ongoing health battles, also placed sparkly gems under her eyes, as seen in a close-up of her wearing a mug that said: “WELCOME.” TO THE SHIT SHOW’.

She also rocked the same look in several photos of her sitting on a loveseat with an adorable dog, wearing a green knit hat, sitting between her legs.

She smiled widely in one snap as they showed off their Christmas outfits, and then gave the precious dog a kiss in another photo.

Beckinsale also posted a photo with two of her friends, Gabriella Morpeth and Nina Kate, dressed in nearly identical tulle pieces as the trio posed in front of their bright pink Christmas tree.

She also shared a photo of her daughter, Lily Sheen, 24, dressed in a grape costume next to a giant piñata and balloon arch.

Beckinsale also included a clip of her mother unwrapping her Christmas presents in her Christmas slideshow.

The Absolutely Anything actress seemed emotional after revealing her gift. She then held up what appeared to be a hoodie that said, ‘F*** F***ING CANCER.’

In her caption, the Serendipity star wrote: “Sadness and joy, gratitude and rage, fear and hope, friends and family, beloved animals that live and live in the heart, laughter and tears, generosity and feeling seen and loved and Of course, fruit and vegetable costumes. Merry (or as happy as you can make it) Christmas. And love from us.’

Just weeks earlier, Beckinsale was seen caring for and comforting her stepfather Roy Battersby, 87, while taking him to the hospital, as seen in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

As part of her Christmas Day Instagram post, she also shared a clip of her mother dressed as a banana while she put on a carrot costume.

In the clip, they can be seen showing off their coordinated looks and dance moves.

They laughed as they strolled down the aisle while dancing.

He was diagnosed with two types of cancer over the summer and also suffered a “massive stroke” in recent weeks.

In early August of this year, Beckinsale revealed that her mother had been hospitalized as she continues to battle a long-term illness she was diagnosed with six years ago.

Additionally, she also revealed in June that her 15-year-old cat Clive had died.

Although sources say her friends are worried about the “unrelenting tension,” Beckinsale appears to be staying positive and celebrating the happy moments.

