Carmelo Anthony asks popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat for an invite to his channel, weeks after he broke the viewing record with Nicki Minaj.

Cenat received the 2023 Streamer of the Year award after two years on Twitch

Anthony, along with his son Kiyan, met Cenat after the Knicks’ Christmas Day game.

Future NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony made public his interest in collaborating with top-ranked Twitch streamer Kai Cenat when the pair met at Madison Square Garden.

After New York’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, the former Knick asked Cenat if he could be on one of his most-watched broadcasts.

Cenat first greeted Anthony’s son Kiyan with a handshake before approaching the recently retired striker. From there the exchange ensued with both parties excited by the prospect of working together.

‘Are we going to stay live or what?’ —Antonio asked.

“Of course,” Cenat responded enthusiastically.

Earlier this month, Cenat broke the viewership record, racking up 348,593 views with Nicki Minaj.

Cenat broke his own Twitch viewing record after having rapper Nicki Minaj on a stream earlier this month.

The broadcast peaked at 348,593 viewers, breaking its previous record of 306,280. Cenat, who received the 2023 Streamer of the Year award, averages 227,874 viewers per stream.

In March, he made history by breaking the all-time record for Twitch subscribers. Cenat currently has 351,164 followers on the platform almost three years since he joined in February 2021.

On the other hand, Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2022.

The ten-time All-Star and former scoring champion played for six different teams, but had his most memorable careers with the Nuggets and Knicks. The latter part of his career was split between stints with the Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers.

Despite never winning an NBA title, Anthony established himself as one of the game’s best scorers. He currently ranks ninth on the all-time scoring list with 28,289 points.