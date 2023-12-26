Teenage tourists from South Africa are stabbed by suspect inside NYC’s Grand Central Terminal as they ate

Two teenagers visiting from South America were attacked and stabbed while eating lunch in the Grand Central Terminal dining room on Christmas.

Two teenagers vacationing in South America were stabbed while eating in a Grand Central Terminal dining room by a suspect who said, “I want all white people to die.”

The girls, ages 14 and 16, were touring the city with their parents when they were suddenly attacked.

The stabbing occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Christmas Day, when the family had stopped for an early lunch.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson of the Bronx, allegedly told the girls, “I want all white people to die.”

Hutcherson is believed to have had an argument with Tartinery staff, who told him he could not sit in the restaurant’s seating area. That argument led to the attack on the innocent girls.

When Hutcherson complained that the two victims were allowed to sit in the restaurant, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed them both.

Hutcherson was arrested in less than a minute as MTA police swooped in from their nearby posts.

One of the girls was stabbed in the thigh while the other was stabbed in the back, severing her lung.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Hutcherson has an extensive criminal history and has been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is known as an emotionally disturbed person with an arrest record by both the MTA Police and the NYPD.

In his most recent run-in with the law, Hutcherson was arrested twice in the past six months for intimidating people while brandishing a gun in the Bronx.

He pleaded guilty to his two weapons arrests on Nov. 7 and July 24.

For his July charge he was given a 15-day prison sentence, while for his November charge he was granted probation along with a temporary restraining order against his victim.