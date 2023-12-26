Patrick Schwarzenegger is ENGAGED! Arnold and Maria Shriver’s son proposes modeling to Abby Champion after eight years of dating

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to model Abby Champion after eight years of dating.

The 30-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver took to his Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he had popped the question to the 26-year-old model.

Patrick, whose sister Katherine was spotted with husband Chris Pratt on Monday, shared a gallery of snaps of what looked like a romantic marriage proposal on the beach.

Abby also proudly showed off her new diamond sparkler as she posed with it on her chest while her man gave her a kiss on the cheek.

The proposal appeared to have occurred in front of a huge heart-shaped arrangement of roses on rose petals spread on the sand.

Happier than ever: the duo celebrated their engagement with friends and family with a cake

Patrick shared the post with his 1.3 million followers with the caption: (red heart and diamond ring emojis) FOREVER (red heart and diamond ring emojis).’

On Christmas Day, the happy couple was seen making FaceTime calls to their family and friends while sporting matching pajamas on a stroll in Los Angeles.

Champion seemed overcome with emotion on the phone as she flashed her sparkling diamond ring at the camera.

The Moxie star has been dating the Meet Me At The Jane star since 2015.

Having previously been linked to other A-list beauties such as Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, Patrick and Abby have gone from strength to strength since they were publicly spotted enjoying a date night in West Hollywood on Nice Guy.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son gushed MY! News about the qualities that attracted him to Abby in the first place, explaining, “She’s a hard worker, dedicated and determined.”

The Daniel Isn’t Real star added that she admired Abby moving from Alabama to pursue her dream of modeling.

He added that “we love each other and it’s okay if she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming.”

According to the Terminal List star, the couple moved in together late last year.

The blonde beauty has achieved her goal of becoming a famous model, even appearing in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.

While the couple generally keeps details about their relationship private, Abby proudly shares photos of herself with Patrick on Instagram for her 338K followers.

Although the couple has never starred in a film together, they did pose on the same Vogue Spain cover back in 2018.

In a sweet birthday post dedicated to the model on her 25th birthday, Patrick wrote: ‘I love this girl so much!! What a great worker.

She added that she adored how “beautiful” and “faithful” her lifelong love was.

‘Drink 2 cups of coffee! He loves ice cream. “He loves his sugary cocktails,” the MOSH co-founder joked.

He also praised that his girlfriend “also loves Jesus and America.”

In 2015, he split from Cyrus after five months of dating due to their demanding schedules.

“They’re just in two different places in their lives: he’s in college and she’s focused on her music and career,” a source said. PeopleAt the time.