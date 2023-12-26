Sheffield United 2-3 Luton Town: Late own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane condemn Blades to defeat as Rob Edwards’ side secure dramatic victory

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sheffield United have been beaten 14 times in the Premier League this season and, of all the ways they have managed to lose, they cannot have lost with ignominy like this, falling into the depths when they crashed out at home against the Luton Town.

With two own goals in four minutes to turn victory into defeat in the final minutes of a frantic relegation fight, marred by accusations of racist abuse from a section of the home crowd at Carlton Morris.

It was Morris who turned the game in Luton’s favor when he came off the bench to force own goals with two crosses, the first headed by centre-back Jack Robinson and the second deflected off one of Anis Slimane’s knees.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Morris overheard something the crowd was saying and reported it to referee Sam Allison, on the day he became the first black referee in charge of a Premier League since Uriah Rennie back in 2008.

“There was an alleged racist comment and the police are dealing with it,” Luton boss Rob Edwards said afterwards. “They’ve spoken to Carlton and gotten his opinion on it, and that’s how it is with them now.” I have no further comments on this. It’s okay, I was pretty angry at the time.’

Luton claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day

Alfie Doughty had put the visitors ahead when his shot sailed past the near post.

Oli McBurnie turned the screw for Sheffield United and equalized early in the second half.

Anel Ahmedhodzic then completed an eight-minute comeback to put the Blades up 2-1.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was unimpressed. “Obviously, it wouldn’t be great if that were the case,” Wilder said.

Sheffield United recovered from a goal down at half-time to lead thanks to goals from Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic before the game returned to Luton in bizarre fashion.

“I threw it away,” Wilder fumed. ‘Terrible goals from our point of view. No disrespect to Luton. We know his spirit. The club is based on that and, in a way, so are we. It has to do with our defensive attitude. It cost us at Aston Villa and it cost us again.”

This was the fifth game of Wilder’s second coming at Bramall Lane and he dropped his usual back three and full-backs for a 442 shape with creative forces James McAtee and Gustavo Hamer in the sides.

But Hamer did not take his defensive responsibilities naturally, leaving Alfie Doughty the space to cause early problems for the home side and his goal gave the visitors a first-half lead.

Doughty received a pass from Sambi Lokonga, Hamer set it up and, as Auston Trusty moved back, eager to cut out the cross, he went for goal. Wes Foderingham should have saved at his near post, but the shot went through his legs and he went into the net.

The Blades improved. Thomas Kaminiski made his first save of the game after half an hour, diving to his left to deny a Hamer free kick and Trusty hit the crossbar with a header from a corner just before the break.

Wilder abandoned his 442 experiment and reverted to full-back at half-time, sending on Max Lowe to replace Andre Brooks and freeing Hamer from his problem with Doughty. Instantly, Sheffield United found a better rhythm and a faster pace.

Match details Sheffield United (4-4-2): Foderingham 5.5; Baldock 6, Ahmedhodzic 6.5, Robinson 6 (Brewster 85), Trusty 6; McAtee 7.5, Souza 6.5 (Norwood 85), Brooks 6.5 (Lowe 46, 6.5), Hamer 6 (Slimane 72, 5); McBurnie 6.5, Goalkeeper 6 (Osula 86). Unused subs: Davies, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Seriki Goals: McBurnie 61, Ahmedhodzic 69 Reservations: Ahmedhodzic, Baldock, Hamer, Robinson, Norwood, Manager: Chris Wilder6.5 London (3-4-3): Kaminski 6; Menghi 7, Osho 6.5, Campana 7; Doughty 7 (Andersen 79), Lokonga 8, Barkey 7.5, Giles 5.5 (Ogbene 72, 6); Townsend 7 (Mpanzu 84), Adebayo 6 (Morris 71, 7.5), Brown 6.5. Unused subs: Krul, Karité, Berry, Woodrow, Chong. Goals: Doughty 17, Robinson and 77, Slimane and 82 Reservations: None Manager: Rob Edwards 7 Referee: Sam Allison 6 Attention: 31,041

The Bosnian’s goal caused chaos at Bramall Lane after taking advantage of a play on goal.

It looked like the Hatters had squandered a promising position after the quick turnaround.

But they equalized when Jack Robinson headed past Wes Foderingham and into his own goal.

Anis Slimane then deflected a Carlton Morris cross past Foderingham for another own goal.

Teden Mengi almost cut out George Baldock’s cross into his own goal and they created a good chance for Lowe, blocked by Lokonga, before McBurnie equalized with his third of the season. At least the center forward now has more goals than red cards.

This one owed a lot to McAtee, who received a move from Cameron Archer and ran into the penalty area, a run that ended abruptly with a sliding challenge from Lokonga. Most of the crowd at Bramall Lane called for a penalty but McAtee was alert to the opportunity. While he was on the ground, he made a pass to McBurnie and beat goalkeeper Kaminiski.

Eight minutes later the Blades took the lead, with a clever finish from Ahmedhodzic completing a messy scramble when Doughty failed to clear. Lokonga and Mengi fought desperately on the goal line to keep Archer away, but could do nothing once the ball reached Ahmedhodzic and he guided it into the opposite side of the net.

Luton coach Edwards turned to Morris, last season’s top scorer but displaced in recent weeks by the good form of Elijah Adebayo. Morris forced both own goals. First, he was headed in by Robinson from the right as he battled with Gabriel Osho.

His ball entered the box from the left, catching Slimane on the knee as he chased and turned inside the far post.

“A crazy day,” said Luton’s Andros Townsend, as he tried to add another win, his second in four days since captain Tom Lockyer’s traumatized cardiac arrest. Those six points have brought Luton closer to the group, including Everton and Nottingham Forest.

However, Sheffield United are abandoned in last place, having only nine points halfway through their 38 games and it doesn’t get any easier. They travel to Manchester City on Saturday without any enthusiasm for Wilder’s return and the unexpected point at Aston Villa gone.

Sam Allison became the first black Premier League referee in 15 years and the second in history.