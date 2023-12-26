Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    News

    Court Tosses Former Rep. Fortenberry’s Conviction for Lying to Feds

    By

    Dec 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    Court Tosses Former Rep. Fortenberry’s Conviction for Lying to Feds

    Bill Clark

    An appeals court on Tuesday tossed former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s 2022 conviction for lying to federal investigators about illegal campaign donations, determining the Nebraska Republican should never have been put on trial in Los Angeles.

    “The Constitution plainly requires that a criminal defendant be tried in the place where the criminal conduct occurred,” reads the opinion by Judge James Donato, who ordered a new trial for the former congressman. “Consequently, we reverse Fortenberry’s conviction without prejudice to retrial in a proper venue.”

    Fortenberry was accused of lying to federal agents in two separate interviews in 2019—one at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska, and another at his lawyer’s office in Washington, D.C. But he was ultimately tried in Los Angeles, where the illegal donation scheme allegedly took place.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Delivers Strong Debut for Netflix

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    THE NOTEBOOK: Jurgen Klopp extends his perfect Boxing Day record, Liverpool boss has faith in Harvey Elliott… and stewards were on red alert at Turf Moor

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Someone actually bought the $4,500, 157-piece Le Creuset bundle, and my God, it’s magnificent

    Dec 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Delivers Strong Debut for Netflix

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    THE NOTEBOOK: Jurgen Klopp extends his perfect Boxing Day record, Liverpool boss has faith in Harvey Elliott… and stewards were on red alert at Turf Moor

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Someone actually bought the $4,500, 157-piece Le Creuset bundle, and my God, it’s magnificent

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Giving Trump ‘absolute immunity’ would encourage presidents to do crimes, former Republican officials tell court

    Dec 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy