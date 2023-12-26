Court Tosses Former Rep. Fortenberry’s Conviction for Lying to Feds

Bill Clark

An appeals court on Tuesday tossed former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s 2022 conviction for lying to federal investigators about illegal campaign donations, determining the Nebraska Republican should never have been put on trial in Los Angeles.

“The Constitution plainly requires that a criminal defendant be tried in the place where the criminal conduct occurred,” reads the opinion by Judge James Donato, who ordered a new trial for the former congressman. “Consequently, we reverse Fortenberry’s conviction without prejudice to retrial in a proper venue.”

Fortenberry was accused of lying to federal agents in two separate interviews in 2019—one at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska, and another at his lawyer’s office in Washington, D.C. But he was ultimately tried in Los Angeles, where the illegal donation scheme allegedly took place.

