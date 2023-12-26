Someone actually bought the $4,500, 157-piece Le Creuset bundle, and my God, it’s magnificent

A customer makes a purchase at a Le Creuset store in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Le Creuset is a high-end French kitchenware company known for its enameled cast-iron pieces.In 2022, the brand partnered with Costco to sell a 157-piece set for $4,500.I didn’t receive the set this holiday season, but I sure know what I’d cook using it.

Costco is a warehouse-sized wonderland of bulk goods, and for a brief period earlier in 2023, the company listed perhaps its most elegant collection yet: in partnership with the renowned French cookware company Le Creuset, Costco allowed any of its members to purchase a 157-piece kitchen set for $4,500.

While an obvious enormous hassle in delivery — the collection is shipped atop a wooden pallet — and likely a nightmare to find enough kitchen space for everything, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it.

Unfortunately, I didn’t receive the collection over the holidays. However, several people presumably did, and at least one of those lucky people had the good sense to film it, such that Le Creuset superfans like me can gaze upon the enameled cast iron and stoneware and seethe with utter jealousy.

Thanks to a TikTok user’s recent post, I can do just that!

“Crying, screaming, throwing up right now at my Christmas gift,” Tiktok user “.valpac” captioned her video. Her reaction is more than understandable.

If I were in her place, here’s what I’d use some of the 157-piece set for:

I’d make homemade bread and braised short ribs using the several included Dutch ovens Le Creuset dutch ovens Costco Personally, I don’t think there’s any better way to break in a Dutch oven than a batch of homemade bread. In this instance, I’d use it to retry making the New York Times’ famous “no-knead bread” that I failed trying to make during the COVID-19 pandemic. “But Madison, aren’t there multiple Dutch ovens in the set?” Yep, and I’ll be using one of them for braised short ribs, giving me the option to sop up any remaining juices from the pot with the crusty, homemade bread. Chipotle-style chicken on the cast-iron grill pan Costco Despite my college years, I’ve come to terms lately that it’s way too expensive to order Chipotle as much as I’d like. I recently came across a recipe online from a former employee whose replication of the company’s chicken has had commenters call it the “closest thing to chipotle I have tried,” or perhaps “even better.” Armed with a cast-iron grill pan, I’d cook the best damn grilled chicken this side of the Hudson, the second-best this side of the Mississippi, and the sixth-best this side of the Rio Grande. Clearly, I have to roast something in this tray, why not a gochujang-glazed chicken? Costco I haven’t had enough chicken yet, and I need to make SOMETHING in this roasting tray. If that’s the case, why not go all out and make a gochujang-glazed chicken stuffed with rice and kimchi? Don’t be worried, I’d make sure to add chunks of potato, onion, and other vegetables underneath to roast and soak in all the drippings from the chicken. I would become the matzah ball soup queen with this stock pot Costco Armed with this nine-quart stockpot, I’d instantly be on my way to contending for matzah ball soup queen of Brooklyn, making chicken stock and matzah balls for Passover and sick friends. Of course, everything would be plated on these gorgeous red plates and bowls Costco Hey, if you’ve got it, may as well flaunt it. I concede I actually have no idea what the small one with the edge and the lip even does. It’s a secret thing they teach you at finishing school. “Saltburn“ crowd, help me out. There’s so much more to work with Costco Not going to lie: this is a daunting amount of kitchenware and I don’t think either of us wants a 157 slide presentation. Regardless, rest assured that I’d make sure to find uses for the remaining pitchers, spatulas, salt and pepper grinders, soap dispensers, and more. No promises on the crepe pan, though. That’s going in the back of the closet.

