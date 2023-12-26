THE NOTEBOOK: Jurgen Klopp extends his perfect Boxing Day record, Liverpool boss has faith in Harvey Elliott… and stewards were on red alert at Turf Moor

Burnley – Liverpool 0-2: Jurgen Klopp’s team at the top of the table after the victory

Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota found the back of the net at Turf Moor

‘Five, six, seven years of rock and roll football’… have Liverpool fans been spoiled by Jurgen Klopp? everything is starting

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League when Darwin Nunez’s first league goal in almost two months helped them beat Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday.

Núñez’s precise finish after six minutes gave Liverpool a great start at Turf Moor, but Juergen Klopp’s team could not finish off the hosts as the second goal did not come.

Mohamed Salah was denied by the crossbar and Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott had goals disallowed as Burnley held on, but Diogo Jota’s 90th-minute effort sealed the points.

Nineteenth-placed Burnley had their own chances in the second half and almost equalized when Jacob Bruun Larsen’s shot went wide of the post.

Mail Sport’s Joe Bernstein explains things you may have missed.

Darwin Núñez scored the first goal as Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Klopp extends perfect record

Jurgen Klopp has a 100 per cent record on Boxing Day, so it’s no surprise that this was one part of the match schedule he didn’t complain about.

Liverpool had previously won on December 26 under the German’s leadership against Leicester (twice), Swansea, Newcastle and Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 17-1.

So while Klopp noted that this was his team’s fourth game in 10 days and that he needed to make changes, there was no specific complaint about being forced to play the day after Christmas! His record now extends to six wins out of six on this date.

By the way, from the squad that led to Klopp’s only defeat at Turf Moor in 2016, only one Liverpool player remains: defender Joel Matip, currently injured.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (above) has a 100 per cent record on Boxing Day

The stewards were on red alert

The only silver lining for Burnley when Darwin Nunez fired in Liverpool’s first goal was that it did not require stewards to run into the stands to separate rival fans.

Chairman Alan Pace had apologized in his program notes for the “unacceptable scenes” at The Clarets’ previous home game, when Everton fans entered the home field.

Security outside the stadium was high with a large contingent traveling from Merseyside, but the only celebration was held by Núñez and in the official visiting section, which will please Burnley, who had carried out a mid-term review of the end of segregation breaking from previous week.

Klopp has faith in Elliott

Harvey Elliott will have a huge role to play when Mo Salah heads to the African Cup of Nations next month, so it was interesting to see the youngster react with good grace when his goal was disallowed because the Egyptian king had gone wide. of game.

Harvey Elliott will have a huge role to play as Mo Salah heads to the African Cup of Nations

Elliott is only 20 years old, but Klopp already trusts him a lot and, as a great Liverpool player, Alan Hansen, knows, things can be won with children!

250 more for Salah

Mo Salah played his 250th game in the Premier League.

He made his first 13 appearances for Chelsea, the remaining 237 for Liverpool, where he is a true club legend.