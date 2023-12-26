Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Delivers Strong Debut for Netflix

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Zack Snyder Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has started with audience figures that are through the roof.

Netflix announced that the sci-fi fantasy was the streaming giant’s most-watched title following its debut on the night of December 21, generating 23.9 million views in three (plus a few hours) days.

The numbers are a good start for the film, which has no big stars and relies on the strength of Snyder’s cinematic brand, best known for directing DC superhero movies like Man of Steel, Batman vs. Supermanand his League of Justice movie.

Rebel Moon was the shining star of the week for Netflix. For comparison, the next most viewed title was the soap opera series. Life with the Walter Boyswhich generated 7.6 million views in seven days of viewing.

“It has been a truly incomparable experience to present rebel moon to global audiences and I am delighted that the film is number one worldwide,” Snyder said in a statement. “We have the most dedicated and loyal fans around the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently support us has been a hugely rewarding experience.

While rebel moon opens strongly, the more revealing the second week’s numbers will be. Insiders say the second week tends to be for big movies, as they get a full week’s viewing instead of just the opening weekend, and it’s also when word of mouth starts.

The threshold to reach Netflix’s top 10, which counts the views accumulated in the first 91 days, is 135 million. The number 10 position is occupied by 2, Chris Hemsworth’s action movie, with 134.9 million views. Moving up the list to the top, past movies like Mother (136.4 million) and The Adam project (157.6 million) and Don’t look up (171.4 million), is red noticee, which has 230.9 million views. The latter starred Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Co-written and directed by Snyder, Rebel Moon tells of a peaceful lunar settlement in the farthest reaches of the universe that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical leader. A mysterious stranger named Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, who becomes her best hope for survival. The film also stars Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Michiel Huisman.

Netflix gave rebel moon a massive global release to raise international awareness. The first images were unveiled at the company’s Tudum event in São Paulo in June of this year. Here’s the trailer for the film at gamescom in Cologne, Germany in August.

Next up was a touring experience in an immersive trailer that launched at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, followed by stops at CCXP in São Paulo, where we also hosted the film’s first screening, as well as events in London, Los Angeles, City from Mexico, Melbourne and Tokyo. More than 5,000 fans entered a real movie set, where they took care of hair, makeup, costumes and armed themselves with props to star in their own personalized shows. rebel moon trailers.

‘Rebel Moon’ installation at the Tower of London Netflix

In December, Netflix hosted a series of “moonshots” in different locations and formats to introduce fans to the world of the film. During the Christmas bustle in London and Milan, there were huge lunar installations surrounded by wheat fields next to Tower Bridge and Piazza Gae Aulenti, respectively. In Poland, the company took over Lublin Castle.

There were facilities in Jakarta, Indonesia and Oslo, Norway. And finally, Netflix hosted a drone show at Sphere in Las Vegas from December 18-20.

The Rebel Moon saga continues with Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver to Debut April 19, 2024.