Hugh Jackman Gets a Warning For Strolling Too Close to Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Hugh Jackman said he was caught by security after meandering past the police barrier encircling Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree in New York City—but was let off with just a warning.

Jackman shared a video of himself walking through Rockefeller Plaza while admiring the tree on Christmas morning, urging his Instagram followers to check out the landmark in all its glory.

“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree,” he said on Instagram. “It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all.”

