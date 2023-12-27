Trump is leaning into ‘revenge’ and ‘dictatorship’ prophesies about his second term

Former President Donald Trump at an event in Iowa on December 19, 2023.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump appears to be leaning into dark prophesies about a potential second term.He posted a word cloud in which “dictatorship” and “revenge” were especially prominent.The graphic originally came from a DailyMail article about a likely Trump vs. Biden rematch.

Fresh off of declaring that he’s “not a student of Hitler,” former President Donald Trump posted an image that highlighted voters’ concerns about a potential second term.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday afternoon, Trump posted a world cloud from a Daily Mail article in which 1000 likely voters were asked to use one word to describe the political goals of Trump and President Joe Biden — the all-but-certain presidential nominees for their respective parties in 2024 — in a second term.

The biggest words in Biden’s word cloud — meaning the most frequently used — included “nothing,” “economy,” “peace,” and “power.”

Trump’s world cloud, on the other hand, prominently featured the words “revenge,” “power,” “dictatorship,” and “economy.”

The image did not include any caption.

With Trump increasingly seen as the presumptive GOP nominee, experts and commentators have raised the notion that the former president may significantly undermine American democracy if re-elected.

And Trump himself has done little to dispel such notions, recently remarking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he wouldn’t seek to be a dictator — “except for day one.”

In recent speeches, the former president has used the phrase “poisoning the blood” to refer to illegal immigrants, rhetoric that some have pointed out is reminiscent of that of Adolf Hitler.

Read the original article on Business Insider