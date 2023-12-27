Casey Kramer, actress and daughter of Stanley Kramer, dies at 67

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Casey Kramer, actress and eldest daughter of the late producer and director Stanley Kramer, died on Christmas Eve of natural causes at her home in Chicago, her sister Kat Kramer announced. She was 67 years old.

Casey Kramer, a long-time member of The Actors Studio, made her big screen debut in the film starring Dick Van Dyke. The runner stumbles (1979), directed by his father.

He then appeared on television in falcon crest, Criminal minds, The Young and the Restless, Dexter, southern land, Behind the candlestick, Transparent and Baskets and in recent movies Mississippi Requiem (2018) and Darkness in the home 45 (2020).

She was also active in Los Angeles theater as an actress and director.

Casey Lise Kramer was born in Los Angeles on December 28, 1955. Her mother was the late Anne Pearce, a writer and film executive who was Stanley’s second wife. They were married from 1950 until their divorce in 1963.

Stanley Kramer, nine-time Oscar nominee and Irving Thalberg Award winner, known for such acclaimed films as Noon, The Caine Mutiny and Guess who’s coming to dinnerand Pearce died in 2001.

In addition to Kat, survivors include another sister (and fellow producer), Jennifer, and her stepmother, Karen Sharpe-Kramer. Her brother, Lawrence, the eldest of Stanley’s children, died in 2010.