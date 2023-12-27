Trump’s ‘Aspirational Fascism’ Casts a Shadow Over 2024

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

It’s the last week of 2023 and 2024 already feels like too much to handle—what with Donald Trump’s promise to be a dictator for “one day” if reelected and his insistence that immigrants are “poisoning” American blood. In The New Abnormal’s latest episode, hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy chat with the Center for American Progress’ president Patrick Gaspard about Trump’s “aspirational fascism” and the stakes in the coming election.

“He’s promised to use his Department of Justice to go after political enemies and said he would instruct his Attorney General to indict and possibly jail anyone he opposes,” Gaspard notes. “He called his opponents vermin, the kind of language we haven’t heard since the National Socialists in Germany in the 1930s. And he said that his political opponents in America pose a greater threat than our enemies in North Korea, and he would treat them accordingly. These are not things that we’re projecting on him.”

