Popular Douglas Elliman broker Tom Cooper jumped to his death from Upper East Side New York luxury apartment building

A respected New York City real estate agent jumped to his death from his Upper East Side apartment building while he was selling an heiress’s home.

Tom Cooper, 56, fell to the sidewalk in front of 18 East 67th Street, near Madison Avenue, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Horrified onlookers said they thought the impact was a sack of dirty clothes until they saw the body. Police said he left a suicide note.

Douglas Elliman’s agent was selling the $3.7 million unit owned by billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s daughter, filmmaker Meghan Ellison, when he died.

Cooper’s last social media post was of himself standing next to a Christmas tree in the lobby of the historic building that houses the apartment and two others he was also selling.

‘The magnificent lobby of the police building at 240 Center St!’ he wrote on Friday.

Cooper also recently helped sell a six-story, 9,000-square-foot townhouse at 24 West 10th Street for $18.5 million.

‘I am absolutely thrilled for my wonderful buyers who can now call this stately Greenwich Village brownstone home. Truly a stunning home and part of New York City history!’ he wrote on Instagram.

Cooper’s sister is on her way to New York to be with her “devastated” family and friends.

A witness said one of Cooper’s distraught neighbors ran out of the building, having seen him days earlier.

“A neighbor came out and said he had just spent Christmas Eve with him and told him it was the best Christmas Eve he had ever had,” the witness told the New York Post.

Another witness described how Cooper hit a green wooden construction wall headfirst and then landed on the pavement on his back.

He had a cut on his forehead and the side of his head, the witness said.

Police investigators could be seen speaking with building officials in the hours after the man was found.

Cooper is believed to have jumped from the fourth floor, where he lived in apartment 4A, and a partially open window was seen from the street below.

Photographs of the scene taken at the time showed blood on the pavement.

First responders took Cooper to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cooper was the lead agent at the apartment of Meghan Ellison and two others inside the historic 1909 building that was the headquarters of the NYPD until 1973.

Converted into luxury apartments, it was home to supermodels Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista, along with famous fashion designer Calvin Klein.

The top-floor apartment is 1,770 square feet, including a huge bedroom with a soaring rotunda-style dome dominating the space.

Cooper’s listing noted that it could be combined with the $3.5 million two-bedroom, 1,550-square-foot unit next door, for a combined total of $7.2 million.

He was also selling a three-bedroom apartment on the third floor for just under $6.5 million.

Cooper’s luxurious building dates back to 1905 and is divided into eight private units. In 2022, a unit was renting for $9,000 a month.

Cooper is the latest New Yorker to jump from elegant Manhattan buildings in recent weeks.

Last week, Alina Page, a 35-year-old Russian mother of two, died after jumping from a skyscraper known as The Brittany, near Mayor Eric Adams’ Gracie Mansion residence.

In October, a 47-year-old man jumped to his death from the Gotham Hotel in Midtown. While in the summer, three men died in the space of two days after taking their own lives.

One of those men died after jumping from a luxury skyscraper.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.