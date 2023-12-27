Protesters Vandalize Pro-Israel Dem’s Baby Jesus Doll on Christmas Day

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rep. Ritchie Torres, one of the most outspoken pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, said a doll set up in his Bronx office to represent baby Jesus was covered in red paint on Christmas Day by multiple “anti-Israel extremists.”

The Bronx Palestine Solidarity Committee claimed credit for the vandalism; the group shared photos of the doll covered in red paint and covered in bricks under a sign highlighting the death toll in Gaza.

Torres has emerged as one of Congress’ staunchest advocates for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, voicing his opposition to advocates’ calls for a ceasefire in the region.

