Teen Girls Stabbed by Stranger at Grand Central Terminal

Liao Pan/Getty Images

Two teenage girls visiting New York City from South America were stabbed while eating lunch Christmas morning at Grand Central Terminal by a 36-year-old man.

According to WABC, the suspect, Steven Hutcherson, reportedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the back, nicking her lung, then stabbed a 14-year-old in the thigh after getting into a verbal fight with staff at the concourse for not allowing him to sit in the restaurant area.

Hutcherson was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and is being investigated for a hate crime.

