Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    News

    Teen Girls Stabbed by Stranger at Grand Central Terminal

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    Liao Pan/Getty Images

    Two teenage girls visiting New York City from South America were stabbed while eating lunch Christmas morning at Grand Central Terminal by a 36-year-old man.

    According to WABC, the suspect, Steven Hutcherson, reportedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the back, nicking her lung, then stabbed a 14-year-old in the thigh after getting into a verbal fight with staff at the concourse for not allowing him to sit in the restaurant area.

    Hutcherson was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and is being investigated for a hate crime.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

