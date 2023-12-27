Non-televised footage shows Andre Onana celebrating wildly as Manchester United pulled off a second-half comeback to defeat Aston Villa.

Footage shows Andre Onana’s celebrations in Man United’s victory over Aston Villa

Onana ran the length of the field to celebrate with Rasmus Hojlund after the winning goal.

‘Five, six, seven years of rock and roll football’… have Liverpool fans been spoiled by Jurgen Klopp? everything is starting

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Unpublished images of Andre Onana celebrating Manchester United’s comeback against Aston Villa have gone viral on social networks.

With pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag following a series of disappointing results, the club went into Tuesday’s clash at Old Trafford in dire need of momentum.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.3bn deal to buy a 25% stake in the club was finally announced on Sunday, with the right-hand man of 71-year-old billionaire and INEOS sporting director Sir David Brailsford watching from the steps.

Despite hopes the investment would inspire confidence on the pitch, United fell behind early against Unai Emery’s high-flying Villa side, with John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker giving the visitors a two-goal lead going into the break .

United rallied after the break and looked to have tied up Villa when Alejandro Garnacho put the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

Andre Onana enjoyed wild celebrations as Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa.

Footage showed the goalkeeper running towards the corner flag to celebrate with the fans.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ten Hag’s team continued undeterred, and Garnacho was once again at the center of the action as he scored twice in the space of 12 minutes to put his team back on level terms heading into the final stages.

With less than 10 minutes left in normal time, Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal to give United the lead and send the 74,000 spectators to hell.

One player who certainly enjoyed the celebrations was Onana, who in a TikTok clip from Amazon Prime Video Sport can be seen running from his goal line to celebrate with fans after Garnacho’s equalizer.

Onana then ran across the pitch to join his team-mates crowding the £72m summer signing as he celebrated what turned out to be the match-winning goal.

Onana then ran the length of the pitch to hug Hojlund after his winning goal at Old Trafford.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, launching with a preview show today and every week this season. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify Your browser does not support iframes.

Speaking after the match, the 20-year-old detailed his delight at finally scoring in the Premier League after going 14 games without a goal.

“I’m the happiest man in the world right now,” Hojlund said. ‘You can also see it in the celebrations. We believed until the end and showed a lot of character.

‘It’s one of the best days of my life. “It’s been a while in the Premier League so I’m happy to get my first one and hopefully I can build on that and move forward.”