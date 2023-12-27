Star of new Agatha Christie adaptation Murder Is Easy David Jonsson reveals he initially turned down the role because he’s not a fan of ‘colourblind’ casting

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The star of the BBC’s Agatha Christie adaptation has admitted he is not a fan of “colour-blind casting” despite the show’s makers changing his character’s race from white to black.

David Jonsson, who plays the lead in tonight’s drama Murder Is Easy, said he initially turned down the role for this reason.

In Christie’s radical reworking of the book, Luke Fitzwilliam has gone from a retired white colonial police officer to a black Nigerian, newly arrived in the UK for a diplomatic post in Whitehall.

Those behind the new adaptation, also starring Penelope Wilton, say it has been “embedded” with “themes of dying empire, power and the desire for independence, political and personal.”

Screenwriter Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said she wanted the drama, about murders in an English village, to reflect the experience of black immigrants in the UK.

David Jonsson, who plays the lead in tonight’s drama Murder Is Easy, said he initially turned down the role.

In Christie’s radical reworking of the book, Luke Fitzwilliam has gone from a retired white colonial police officer to a black Nigerian.

The star admitted he is not a fan of ‘colour-blind casting’ (Pictured: Luke Fitzwilliam, played by David Jonsson, and Bridget, played by Morfydd Clark)

Those behind the new adaptation, also starring Penelope Wilton (pictured), say it has been “embedded” with “themes of a dying empire”.

Luke Fitzwilliam arrives in the UK to take up a diplomatic post in Whitehall and is accused by his fellow Nigerian immigrants of working for a boss who is a “colonial butcher”.

The story shows Fitzwilliam socializing at a West African educational center, where his fellow Nigerian immigrants accuse him of working for a boss who is a “colonial butcher” and of “collaborating with his oppressors.”

He is also asked if it would not be better to “help his own people achieve independence at home.”

Jonsson said: ‘I’m not a big fan of colour-blind casting…being blind to anything is not a good thing. So I think I said no and they were quite persistent.’

But he said that after speaking to the show’s bosses he realized they were “blind to nothing” and agreed to take part.