    As ‘Percy Jackson’ Clashes With Medusa, Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes His Debut

    Listen, we all know who Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) will choose to go on the quest with him, but it’s fun to watch, okay?

    Before Percy can make that call in this week’s episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, he needs to get quest approval from the Oracle. Although the Oracle appears to be a skeleton decoration from Spirit Halloween, after submitting his request, the entity takes the form of Gabe (Timm Sharp), Percy’s step-dad. Gabe gives Percy directions, and then a warning: “You should be betrayed by the one who calls you friend, and fail to save what matters most in the end.”

    Then it’s onto the selection ceremony for Percy’s quest. Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) is Percy’s first choice as a partner. We don’t see his second, because the series cuts away to Grover (Aryan Simhadri), who is currently serving detention—which, at Camp Half-Blood, consists of scooping up donkey poop—instead of attending events like the rest of the campers. Grover is sorry to have missed the event. Percy is sorry too—sorry his best friend didn’t get to be present when he chose him for the quest.

