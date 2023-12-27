Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Prominent French Stars Defend Depardieu in Letter After Rape Charge

    Over 50 French celebrities and actors signed a letter in support of French actor Gérard Depardieu, who faces a rape charge and accusations from over a dozen women of harassment in recent years.

    The signatories characterized the backlash against Depardieu as a “lynching.” The letter was published in French newspaper Le Figaro.

    “We can no longer remain silent in the face of the lynching that has descended upon him, in the face of the torrent of hatred that is being heaped upon his person, without nuance,” the letter read.

