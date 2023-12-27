Casey Kramer dead at 67: Daughter of feted filmmaker Stanley Kramer died of natural causes at Chicago home

Kramer’s sister, Kat Kramer, announced her brother’s passing.

Casey Kramer, actress and daughter of the late director Stanley Kramer, died Sunday at her home in Chicago.

Kramer’s sister, Kat Kramer, announced her brother’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Casey had worked as an actress over five decades, with notable film projects including Behind the Candelabra, Darkness in Tenement and Mississippi Requiem.

Casey also appeared on television shows such as Dexter, Baskets, Falcon Crest, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Transparent, and Criminal Minds.

She was a member of The Actors Studio for years and had been an actress and director on the Los Angeles theater circuit.

Actress Casey Kramer died at age 67 on Sunday at her home in Chicago. Photographed in 2017 in Los Angeles.

Casey was the daughter of late director Stanley Kramer, photographed on the set in 1970.

His first project was in the 1979 Dick Van Dyke film The Runner Stumbles, which his late father directed.

Kramer received the 2015 Winner Claw Award from the Horror Film Festival for his work on Little Old Cat Lady of Rancho Cucamonga.

She had been nominated for her performances at the Madrid International Film Festival for Best Leading Actress in a Short Film for Owen.

Casey was days away from celebrating her 68th birthday, having been born on December 28, 1955 in Los Angeles, the daughter of Stanley Kramer and his late mother, writer and film executive Anne Pearce.

Kramer also performed in plays, including a production of My Sister In This House with Deanne Bray at the Deaf West Theater in Los Angeles. Variety reported.

Stanley and Pearce, who died in 2001, were married for 13 years, from 1950 to 1963.

Stanley Kramer was best known for directing films such as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Judgment at Nuremberg, Ship of Fools, The Defiant Ones and It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World.

He had also been a producer of films such as Death of a Salesman, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Caine Mutiny and Danger.

Kramer was photographed playing the role of Martha in the 2020 film Darkness in Tenement.

Kramer appeared in the 2016 short film Owen.

Kramer appeared in the 2016 film Family Unit.

The late Stanley Kramer directed the iconic 1967 film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Pictured with the film’s late star Sidney Poitier, in Los Angeles in June 1998.

He had been nominated for nine Academy Awards for his efforts as a director and producer in the 1960s.

In 1962, he was honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Casey is survived by her sisters Kat Kramer and Jennifer Kramer, and her stepmother Karen Sharpe-Kramer. She was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence Kramer, who passed away in 2010.