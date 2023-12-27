Congo Beach drowning: Missing teenager identified as his last heroic act before being swept out to sea revealed as at least five feared lost in series of festive drownings

<!–

The search for a Sydney teenage hero swept out to sea off the New South Wales south coast resumed on Wednesday as five people are feared drowned over the festive period.

Emergency services were called to Congo Beach, about 10 kilometers south of Moruya, after reports that a man had gone missing in the waves at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Khattab Abu Haish, 19, jumped into the water to rescue a family member who was struggling against the waves when he too became caught in a rip current and was swept out to sea.

A search for the man began immediately but could not be located.

On Wednesday the search, which involved several rescue services including local police, PolAir, Marine Rescue NSW and the Westpac Rescue helicopter, resumed at 7am

Congo Beach is famous among locals for being an isolated and dangerous beach, with persistent crevasses and often a deep coastal channel.

The teenage hero’s brother posted on social media asking people to pray for him as the search continued.

“My brother Khattab Abu Haish, 19, from Sydney, Australia, is missing,” he said.

“He’s missing in the Congo ocean; he got caught in a rip.” I just want everyone to say (prayers) that he is still alive and his body is found.”

It follows four more people feared to have drowned or gone missing in Australian waters since Christmas Eve.

A 35-year-old man was pulled from the newly opened Penrith Beach about 6.15pm on Tuesday after falling into the water while paddleboarding and disappearing.

Emergency services rushed to the beach shortly after 2pm and a search began involving police, Polair, lifeguards and SES and RFS volunteers.

Family and friends of the man could be seen waiting on the shoreline before his body was found. The artificial beach has been closed after the incident.

Two other people also drowned on the New South Wales Central Coast on Christmas Day in separate incidents.

The teenager went missing from Congo Beach (pictured), known as an isolated and dangerous beach, with persistent cracks and often a deep coastal channel.

Their disappearance brings the total of deaths in New South Wales waters since Christmas Eve to at least five in a period of horror holidays (file image)

A man was pulled from the waters of Copacabana beach, south-east of Gosford, at around 5pm while enjoying a day at the beach with his family.

It is understood he suffered a medical episode while surfing and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of lifeguards and paramedics.

Just half an hour’s drive west of Copacabana, on Umina Beach, a surfer died after being pulled out of the water at 11am.

His body was recovered from outside the red and yellow flags on the beach and he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Searches in Lennox Head will also continue on Wednesday for another man who went missing from Main Beach at around 3.20pm on Christmas Eve.