Happy Boxing Week—These End of the Year Sales Are Better Than Black Friday

2023 has been quite the year, but now that the new year is right around the corner, it’s a good time to ring in 2024 with some gifts for yourself. Chances are, you’ve been shopping for gifts for everyone other than yourself for the last month or two, so now’s the time to treat yourself to some discounted goodies. There are hundreds of solid after-Christmas sales to shop today through the end of the year.

Boxing Day is here, and tons of deals will be live from today through the new year. Best of all, the current roster of sales and discounts is on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday scores, so if you’ve got some gift cards, holiday cash, or perhaps an end-of-the-year bonus to spend, today’s the day. Indeed, Boxing Day has officially become yet another shopping holiday chock-full of stellar doorbuster deals and sitewide sales to get your hands on before we ring in the new year.

