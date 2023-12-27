Charlie Sheen’s BUDDHIST neighbor Electra Shrock, 47, pleads not guilty to strangling actor at his Malibu apartment: Two and a Half Men star, 58, is ‘quite fearful’ after tussle ruptured stitches on his body

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Charlie Sheen’s divorced blonde Buddhist neighbor has pleaded not guilty to assaulting the actor after he was allegedly strangled in their rented apartment in Malibu.

Electra Shrock, née Poag, is officially charged with “felony assault by force capable of producing great bodily injury.” She dropped the initial charge of “assault with a deadly weapon with force.”

A court heard Sheen is “quite scared” following the shocking incident on December 20.

Shrock, 47, was arrested shortly later that afternoon by Los Angeles County sheriffs at her rented two-bedroom apartment on the third floor of the same complex where the Two and a Half Men star currently resides.

Standing in a glassed-in area for defendants, Shrock said only a few words during his nine-minute arraignment hearing in Apartment 100 in Van Nuys Superior Court on Tuesday.

Last night, he remained behind bars after Judge John Reid kept his bail amount at $75,000.

Prosecutors also requested a criminal protective order, commonly called a restraining order, which the judge approved.

“You are required to follow this protective order,” Judge Reid told Schrock. ‘Do you understand?’

“Yes,” he said.

Sheen’s worried parents, The West Wing actor Martin Sheen, 83, and Janet, 79, who also live in Malibu, rushed to see their son shortly after the incident, DailyMail.com can reveal. .

Sheen, 58, once the highest-paid television actor in Hollywood, was attacked after opening the door to his relatively modest second-floor apartment.

Shrock’s public defender, Randy Kaplan, told the court that his client has two prior misdemeanor convictions.

Of the latest allegations, he said: “It doesn’t seem like anything more than an overloaded misdemeanor battery.” There were no injuries. The victim was examined by a doctor who stated that he (the victim) was fine.’

He said prosecutors “basically allege that the defendant grabbed him by the neck area, grabbed him by the neck, which seems to be on the lower end of what (prosecutors) presented.”

But prosecutor Nicole Flood told the court that Sheen is “pretty scared” after the incident.

He also said that Sheen had some stitches on his body and that in the fight with Schock one had “come out.”

Flood also said a previous elder abuse case involving Schrock is currently “pending.” In June of this year, she had pleaded no to a charge of ‘Cruelty against Elderly/Dependent Adults’.

“The court should be aware that the defendant has a pending diversion case… a charge of elder abuse,” Flood said.

‘She was under diversion for that reason when she committed this crime and assaulted the victim in the present case. We believe that means the defendant presents a danger.

“The victim is quite afraid.”

Shrock works with children’s charities. A close friend told DailyMail.com: ‘Electra is an attractive and kind woman who wouldn’t hurt a fly. She is a Buddhist. She is a peaceful person. They’re setting her up.

Last night, he remained behind bars after Judge John Reid (pictured) kept his bail amount at $75,000.

The alleged assault took place after Sheen heard a knock on the door and went to answer it before the suspect broke into the house.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Jan. 8.

Celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Cindy Crawford, Robert Downey Jr., Halle Berry, Cher, Charlize Theron and Mel Gibson, who call the exclusive beach enclave of Malibu home, live in beachfront homes or gated mansions with stunning views.

Sheen rents the Malibu condo after selling the last of his three mansions in Mulholland Estates overlooking the city of Los Angeles in 2020.

In mid-2021 he was renting another property in Malibu, this time a house, for more than $16,000 a month.