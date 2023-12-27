Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy Ends ‘Idiotic’ TV Ad Spending in Last-Minute Pivot

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    Vivek Ramaswamy Ends ‘Idiotic’ TV Ad Spending in Last-Minute Pivot

    Mark Alfred/The Daily Beast

    After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on television advertising to ail his longshot GOP primary bid, Vivek Ramaswamy announced he will spend no more.

    “Presidential TV ad spending is idiotic, low-ROI & a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ,” Ramaswamy posted to X on Tuesday night, confirming an NBC report that first broke the story of his pivot.

    After months of campaigning and with less than three weeks to go until the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy now says he plans on “doing it differently.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Ground offensive in Gaza expands to urban refugee camps, communications down

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Big Brother Australia star Tully Smyth is rushed to the emergency room after a shocking Christmas mishap involving a lift.

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Zoo Atlanta celebrates birth of its first rare baby southern white rhinoceros in special Christmas Eve delivery

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Ground offensive in Gaza expands to urban refugee camps, communications down

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Big Brother Australia star Tully Smyth is rushed to the emergency room after a shocking Christmas mishap involving a lift.

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Zoo Atlanta celebrates birth of its first rare baby southern white rhinoceros in special Christmas Eve delivery

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Meta’s chief AI scientist says terrorists and rogue states aren’t going to take over the world with open-source AI

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy