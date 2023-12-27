Vivek Ramaswamy Ends ‘Idiotic’ TV Ad Spending in Last-Minute Pivot

Mark Alfred/The Daily Beast

After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on television advertising to ail his longshot GOP primary bid, Vivek Ramaswamy announced he will spend no more.

“Presidential TV ad spending is idiotic, low-ROI & a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ,” Ramaswamy posted to X on Tuesday night, confirming an NBC report that first broke the story of his pivot.

After months of campaigning and with less than three weeks to go until the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy now says he plans on “doing it differently.”

