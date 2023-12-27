Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Detroit Pistons Mark Embarrassing Record After Losing 27 Games in a Row

    Brad Penner/USA Today Sports via Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons dropped their 27th game in a row Tuesday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets, 118–112, setting an NBA record for consecutive losses in a single season.

    Chants of “sell the team!” reverberated throughout Little Caesars Arena as the game drew to a close, indicative of fans’ dissatisfaction with owner Tom Gores, who has said he has no plans to do so.

    Prior to Tuesday’s matchup, Detroit had shared the undesirable distinction with the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers and the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers. The 76ers hold the overall record for consecutive losses across two seasons, with 28.

