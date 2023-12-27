Big Brother Australia star Tully Smyth is rushed to the emergency room after a shocking Christmas mishap involving a lift.

<!–

Big Brother Australia star Tully Smyth was rushed to hospital after a shocking mishap on Tuesday.

The influencer, 36, was in the hospital visiting her sick father when the accident occurred.

In an Instagram Story, she explained that her arm got caught in a faulty elevator and her new boyfriend, Ned Rohrt, had to help her get to the emergency department.

“She had to literally carry me out the door because it wouldn’t open,” she wrote over a photo of herself in a hospital waiting room wearing a surgical mask.

‘Whoever is writing the plot of my life, can you relax?’ she added.

In the following story, she shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend Ned as they waited to hear from the doctors, with a sarcastic caption that read: “What a romantic way to spend the most wonderful time of the year.”

In a later story, the Big Brother alum shared an x-ray of her arm and wrote: “Luckily no break.”

She also shared a photo of herself with her arm in a sling while smiling.

It comes two weeks after the reality star ‘launched’ her relationship with her new boyfriend.

The internet personality shared a series of loving photos with Rohrt, a Melbourne dentist, along with a caption inspired by Taylor Swift’s hit song Karma.

Adopting Swift’s lyrics, the caption read: “Karma is the guy with the teeth, coming straight home.”

Tully’s reference to teeth certainly reflects Ned’s profession, but also his perfectly straight, white smile shown in his images.

According to Ned’s clinical practice website, the handsome dentist has a particular interest in oral surgery and cosmetic dentistry.

It came just seven months after Tully split from her boyfriend of two years, Daniel Parisi.