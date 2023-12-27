Bryan Tanaka Confirms ‘Amicable’ Split From Mariah Carey

Gotham/Getty Images

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have called it quits, the latter confirmed in a post to Instagram, calling it an “amicable” breakup while declining to share what caused the split.

The pair met in 2006 after Tanaka performed as one of Carey’s backup dancers, spending a total of seven years together.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka wrote in his post.

