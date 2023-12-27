Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola coordinate in sweatshirts while walking their dog… six months after getting married

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were seen enjoying their first days of marriage on Tuesday while walking their dog in Los Angeles.

The Morning Show, 52, and his actress wife, 35, who got married in Big Sur, wore matching sweatshirts, while Hamm wore green sweatpants and Anna wore navy blue.

The redhead beauty wore her long locks up in a high ponytail and donned a pair of dark-colored aviator sunglasses.

She put on a cream turtleneck and a gray Cambridge Athletics crewneck sweatshirt.

The new Mrs. Hamm added black sneakers as she walked with her hands in her pockets.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were seen enjoying their first days of marriage on Tuesday while walking their dog in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old morning show star and his 35-year-old actress wife, who tied the knot in Big Sur, wore matching sweatshirts while Hamm wore green joggers and Anna wore navy blue.

Jon recently opened up about his wedding and shared details about the special day.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in early December, he said, “It only took me half a century, but I thought I’d better get it right.”

And he added: “Our decision had very little attendance.” He was little. Man, he was great.’

Jon also called the ceremony a “full circle moment,” as he and his bride tied the knot in the same location where they met on the set of Mad Men in 2015.

‘It was very exciting. We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. “It was a perfect day,” the veteran actor recalled.

The newlywed also revealed that he and his wife received a discount on the venue due to their connection with him.

“It had changed hands since then; this was about nine years ago, so it changed hands, but it’s still a beautiful property right on the Pacific Ocean,” the Hollywood heartthrob explained.

Hamm joked, “We got married on a cliff and chose to walk the right path after we got married.”

Jon said of the nuptials: ‘By our decision, attendance was very low. Was small. Man, he was cool’

Hamm impressed audiences this fall when he appeared on the final season of the hit FX show Fargo, playing a sheriff.

Next, Jon will play the gymnastics coach and sex education teacher in the updated version of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.

As for his professional life, Hamm starred earlier this year on The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston.

He also impressed audiences on the final season of the hit FX show Fargo, playing a sheriff.

Before the premiere of the new season, he caught viewers’ attention when he appeared shirtless and wearing nipple rings while soaking in a jacuzzi in the eye-catching trailer.

He’ll next play the gymnastics coach and sex education teacher in the updated version of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.