There’s a science to the ideal salad dressing, and you can make it at home

Summer means salads. And salads are even tastier with a good dressing.

Most salad dressings are temporarily stable mixtures of oil and water known as emulsions.

But how are salad dressing emulsions formed? And how can we improve our emulsions for better salads and more?

Oil and water do not mix

It is accepted wisdom that oil and water do not mix. Water and oil molecules have different chemical properties that do not interact well with each other.

You may have seen this if you’ve tried to make a salad dressing by mixing oil and vinegar (which is mostly water), which gives a slurry that separates quickly.

There is a large energy cost to separate and mix the water and oil layers. The secret to mixing them is to add an additional ingredient known as a “surfactant” or emulsifier.

Many vinaigrette recipes call for emulsifiers such as mustard.(Pexels: Loren Castillo)

The name surfactant is derived from “surfactant”. It highlights that these molecules work at the surface or interface to bridge the interactions between oil and water. This is similar to how detergents They are capable of removing grease from your dishes.

Many vinaigrette recipes call for emulsifiers without specifically mentioning their crucial emulsifying function.

Key examples are mustard and garlic, which contain “mucilage” (a mixture of carbohydrates) that can act as emulsifiers.

So if your vinegar and oil salad dressings are separating, make sure you add enough ingredients (which also contain wonderful flavor chemicals).

Commercial salad dressings also contain naturally occurring emulsifying carbohydrates. These will often be listed in the ingredients as generic “vegetable gum” or similar, and you may need to read the label and go a little deeper into food additive number to discover the source.

Researchers have raised questions about Synthetic emulsifiers used in processed foods., since studies in mice suggest they have health risks. It’s too early to say exactly what this means for humans.

Shake it until you get it

Mixing is key to dispersing the oil in water. While shaking a jar is convenient, a whisk or food processor will give a more complete emulsion. The white (or opaque) color of many emulsions is due to the formation of microdroplets that scatter light.

These mechanical mixing methods are even more essential for the formation of so-called “permanent emulsions”, such as mayonnaise.

Mayonnaise is an oil-in-water emulsion, but egg yolk is the key emulsifier. Egg yolks contain long molecules called phospholipids that are capable of interacting with both the oil layer and water. Mayonnaise is an impressively stable emulsion, so it can be sold in a shelf-stable form.

But it is not infinitely stable; Heating the mayonnaise emulsion will cause it to split. Maybe you’ve hastily prepared a potato salad and added a mayonnaise-based dressing before the potatoes have cooled?

Or toast a sandwich spread with mayonnaise? (By the way, adding mayonnaise to a toasted sandwich is a great way to achieve something delicious and crunchy chemical reactions.)

The heat destabilizes the emulsion and the separate oil and water phases will reform. Depending on the mixture, split emulsions can be recovered by adding more emulsifier and re-beating or mixing.

Hollandaise sauce is a very difficult emulsion to prepare. The traditional Dutch method involves whisking the egg yolk, water and lemon juice over low heat and then slowly adding the melted butter and continuing to whisk. Not only can the emulsion split, but you can also overcook the added emulsified egg yolk.

The key to a successful Dutch emulsion is separating the butter into fine, dispersed droplets, giving a thick, opaque mixture, but without cooking the eggs. Adding the butter too quickly or without mixing enough can cause the sauce to break up.

Using a immersion blender It can help, as can controlling the temperature of the melted butter. You may get a more consistently emulsified sauce and with much less strain on your wrists.

You have me feeling emulsions

Emulsions are used in many more places than salads and sauces. Most medicated creams, cosmetics and lotions are emulsions of oils and water, so they have a white appearance.

Gardeners may be familiar with a mixture known as “white oil,” a mixture of vegetable oil and detergent. This infusion, when diluted in water, is an economical, effective and mild insecticide. Commercial versions often contain other pesticides, so be sure to read the label.

Modern Acrylic paints use emulsions. both for its manufacture and for its application. Emulsions suspend paint polymers in a water base.

The water in the paint evaporates, leaving a film of paint polymers that cannot be redispersed in water. This ingenious chemical trick has avoided the use of enormous quantities of petroleum-derived solvents, inhaledand emitted to the environment by traditional oil-based paints.

Use of modern vaccines emulsions to increase the response of the immune system. Other common emulsions are inks, frozenmargarine and hair products, to name just a few.

So next time you make a salad, check your emulsions. Opposites don’t attract, but mixing them with the right chemistry can give a delicious result.

Nathan Kilah is a senior lecturer in chemistry at the University of Tasmania. This piece first appeared in The conversation.