    ‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead Inside Car: Cops

    Dec 27, 2023 , , ,
    ‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead Inside Car: Cops

    Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

    Actor Lee Sun-kyun, known to global audiences primarily for his role in the 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead Wednesday, South Korea’s emergency office announced. He was 48.

    Lee was found inside a car at a Seoul park in an apparent suicide, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. Lee’s wife had notified police that he had left home, and that she had found what resembled a suicide note, according to the report.

    According to the Associated Press, police would not confirm if the death was suicide.

