Australian tennis veterans respond to reports of new premium tour

Two Australian tennis veterans say there are potential benefits for players if reports of a new elite tour become reality, amid concerns about the risk of an alternative LIV-style series.

Key points: Media reports suggest a plan for a new premium tennis tour could be unveiled as soon as next month’s Australian Open.

The new tour would be supported by the four major tennis tournaments and 10 or more of the world’s other major events.

The world of professional golf has been roiled by the breakaway LIV circuit and tennis authorities are reportedly concerned about a similar initiative in their sport.

Speaking on the ABC Tennis Podcast, John Millman and John Alexander responded to a report in The Athletic for the New York Times, which said that prominent figures and governing bodies were concerned about the state of tennis and the possibility of a rogue organization alter the sport. the same way the Saudi-backed LIV has done with golf.

The report cited sources within the tennis world saying a possible collaboration was in the offing between the four major tennis tournaments (the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open) and a limited number of other important men’s and women’s tennis events. .

An elite circuit would be designed to simplify and transform the sport, and reduce pressure on top players who face a constantly grueling schedule.

The reported goal is to have a plan ready to present to all parties in Australia next month for the Australian Open.

Alexander was a member of the 1977 Davis Cup-winning Australian team that reached No. 8 in the world rankings in singles and twice won the Australian Open men’s doubles title. He later served as a tennis commentator and administrator, including time as captain of the Australian Fed Cup team.

Alexander told ABC that the proposed idea could definitely become a reality.

“I guess the main ingredient is money,” he said.

Alexander pointed to several transformative moments in tennis history, such as the World Tennis Championship breakaway financed by Texas oil magnate Lamar Hunt in the 1970s.

“You see what happened at LIV golf, and what happened with the World Tennis Championships, the peace pipe was then smoked with the ITF and the Masters (events) and the Grand Slams, and everyone joined in,” Alexander said .

He noted the potential of any move that expands the number of viable careers for tennis professionals.

“Investment in tennis should not be seen as a challenge, but as an opportunity to expand the game and give more job opportunities to more professionals because the game is a bit heavy,” he said.

“The trickle-down isn’t there (right now): if you’re outside the top 100 in men or women, you’re not doing as well and it’s very expensive to play on the tour.”

Millman, a veteran professional on the Australian tour who was a member of the ATP Player Council for several years, will retire at the end of the Australian Open.

He said he wasn’t sure if the reported plan was best for the players.

“To be completely honest, I think the more competition the better,” he said.

“There are multiple tours coming up that will give more players the opportunity to play tennis.”

Millman said the idea of ​​a new elite tour had been around for some time, since Andrea Gaudenzi took over as ATP president in 2017, focusing on “a premium product”.

“The last stage was to involve the Grand Slams, where they wrap the Grand Slams, the Masters (events) into this big premium product and then sell it to a big streaming service like Amazon or Netflix.”

Millman said that in his experience on the Players Council, the four major tournaments were “hesitant” to follow the plan.

However, he suggested that the Grand Slams were “starting to recognize that perhaps a united front was the best (path).”