Newlywed Greta Gerwig looks chic in a turtleneck and denim skirt as she bundles up for her post-Christmas stroll… after marrying her Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach.

Greta Gerwig appeared in high spirits while taking a stroll in New York on Tuesday, as the multi-hyphenate star has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

Newly married and also picking up her first Golden Globe directing award, the 40-year-old Barbie writer couldn’t help but look like she was on top of the world during her post-Christmas outing.

Wearing a burnt orange turtleneck and a long denim skirt, the beauty showed off her unique sartorial sense with aplomb.

She carried a graphic-print purse and a deep blue designer bag as she walked down the Big Apple sidewalk in black loafers.

The solo outing comes just days after Greta married fellow director Noah Baumbach after nearly 12 years together.

The Hollywood heavyweights said ‘I do’ at New York City Hall on December 19.

They then celebrated the special occasion by attending Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden.

The duo initially crossed paths during the production of the 2010 film Greenberg, and their romantic relationship began in 2011.

This revelation follows a eventful year for the couple, as they collaborated on writing the script for Barbie and revealed the arrival of their second child during an interview in July.

The newcomer joined the couple’s first child, a son named Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, who was born in March 2019.

The marriage news comes after Greta also earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.

This comes after she was snubbed for her directorial efforts on Lady Bird in 2017 and Little Women in 2019.

Greta was nominated alongside Celine Song (Past Lives), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Bradley Cooper (Maestro) and Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things).

The multi-hyphenate star, 40, was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay alongside her partner Noah for Barbie.

The summer blockbuster received nine nominations, including Best Musical or Comedy, Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

Greta, however, received a Globe nomination for her performance in 2014’s Frances Ha, and another for her screenplay for Little Women.