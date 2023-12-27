Taraji P. Henson says she fired her team for not creating career opportunities following her run as Cookie Lyon on Empire.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Taraji P. Henson says the best business decision she made was letting her management team go after they failed to secure her the right follow-up projects for her hit series Empire.

The 53-year-old actress spoke about the career change earlier this month while appearing at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations career retrospective event at the foundation’s screening room in Los Angeles.

The Washington, D.C. native speaking with Varieties Angelique Jackson said on Dec. 5 that “everybody had to go” after she faced a career hiatus following her six-season run as Cookie Lyon on the Fox musical drama from 2015 to 2020.

The Oscar-nominated actress earned a Golden Globe and a pair of Emmy nominations for playing the role on the show alongside Terrence Howard.

The Color Purple star, who recently opened up about her thoughts on being underpaid, said her team “didn’t have anything prepared” following the success of Empire, adding: “That’s why you guys haven’t seen me in so long “.

Taraji P. Henson, 53, says the best business decision she made was letting her management team go after they failed to secure her the right follow-up projects for her hit series Empire. Photographed earlier this month in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-nominated actress spoke about the career change earlier this month when she appeared at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective event at the foundation’s screening room on December 5.

Since Empire ended in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down entertainment for a considerable period of time, Henson has worked on several projects.

They include voice roles in 2023’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, as well as an appearance in Offset & Cardi B’s video for Jealousy.

She appeared in the 2021 television movie Annie Live! and on an episode of Abbott Elementary earlier this year.

She said that ‘firing everyone after Cookie’ was the only move after her team couldn’t think outside of the Empire universe for their next project, Variety reported.

Henson said he asked his team, “Where’s my deal?” Where is my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my backup? What did you prepare after this?

Henson said her entire team was focused on “it was another Cookie show,” as Fox ultimately nixed a potential spinoff about the character, according to the outlet.

“All they wanted was another Cookie show, and I said, ‘I’ll do it, but it has to be right: people deserve it…she’s too beloved for all of you to ruin,’” he said. “And then , when they didn’t do it right, I said, “Well, that’s it,” and they didn’t have anything else… “You’re all fucking fired.”

Henson, who we’ve also seen in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Hidden Figures, said it took him “years to get” to a place where he felt it was essential to sever long-standing business relationships.

Henson was critically acclaimed for her six-season run as Cookie Lyon on the 2015-2020 Fox musical drama opposite Terrence Howard. Photographed in 2018

The Washington, D.C. native, speaking to Variety’s Angelique Jackson, said that “everybody had to go” after she faced a career hiatus following Empire.

Henson said that all his team focused on “was another Cookie show,” as Fox ultimately nixed a potential spinoff about the character.

Henson said that a lack of sponsorship, commercials and similar career opportunities after Empire’s run led her to cut ties with her team.

Henson said it took him “years to get” to a place where he felt it was essential to sever long-standing business relationships.

“I stayed on the same team for years,” Henson said.

He said the key lesson for actors was that sometimes it is essential to change management if they are not meeting their obligations.

‘You are the prize; “Never forget it,” Henson said. ‘You are the talent. You are his check. Don’t forget it everyone. They work for you. If they aren’t…someone else will.”

Henson is currently resurgent in his career playing the role of Shug Avery in The Color Purple, which is in theaters now.