She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim.

LAHAINA, Hawaii. Sharlene Rabang and her calico cat fled the wildfire that destroyed their Maui town and arrived at a family home on another Hawaii island after a 24-hour odyssey that included sleeping in a car.

Dazed, coughing and weak, the frail but feisty 78-year-old headed straight to the bedroom. His daughter went to a pharmacy, thinking the cough could be asthma or the flu.

It was not.

Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand almost a month later. He had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially did not attribute his death to the wildfire. It wasn’t until November that, at the urging of his family, the Honolulu medical examiner said one of the causes of death was the thick, black smoke Rabang breathed while he fled.

The report made Rabang the 100th victim of the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century. The August 8 fire devastated the former capital of the ancient kingdom of Hawaii. It leveled about 3,000 homes and apartments in Lahaina as it moved through dry, invasive grasses, driven by the winds of a hurricane passing far to the south.

The number of people exposed to natural hazards has increased as climate change has intensified disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes. Studies suggest that wildfires disproportionately affect vulnerable people, such as those who are older, have a diminished ability to respond to danger, or have low incomes.

Of those killed by the Maui fire, 60 were 65 years old or older.

Many family members face pain and anger and feel robbed of their final years with their elders. The pain is particularly acute during the holidays.

“I don’t care how many surgeries he had in his life, I don’t care that he was vulnerable,” said Rabang’s daughter, Lorine Lopes. “She wouldn’t be dead if it weren’t for the fire.”

In September, a team of wildfire researchers in the western United States found that over the past decade, the number of highly vulnerable people living within the perimeter of wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California tripled compared to the previous decade. previous decade, to more than 43,000. When a wildfire destroyed the town of Paradise, California, in 2018, 68 of the 85 victims were 65 years old or older, and more than a dozen had physical or mental disabilities that impeded their ability to evacuate.

Recordings of 911 calls during the Maui wildfire underscored how susceptible older residents were.

A woman called about an 88-year-old man abandoned in a house: “He would literally have to be taken out,” she told the dispatcher. One man reported that his elderly parents called him after his house caught fire: “They just called to say, ‘I love you, we’re not going to survive.’”

Several victims were residents of a 35-unit low-income senior apartment complex that burned. The nonprofit that ran it, Hale Mahaolu, noted that its tenants were living independently, but some relatives said more should have been done to evacuate them.

Louise Abihai, 97, was among the tenants who died. Strong and agile, she walked a mile a day and enjoyed the friends she had there.

His great-granddaughter Kailani Amine wondered if the values ​​of caring for and respecting “kupuna,” the Hawaiian term for elders, had been lost in the chaos.

“It’s just sad that they didn’t really have a chance,” Amine said.

Much can be done to reduce risk, such as asking communities what help they need, planning for transportation that may be needed in an evacuation, and determining how to communicate with vulnerable people.

“If you put the resources, the political will and the social will to help those populations, there is capacity to do it,” said Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute and co-author of the wildfire risk study. in the West. “We know this will continue to happen.”

Rabang, who was just 1.5 meters (5 feet) tall and weighed less than 45 kg (100 pounds), was home alone when the fire broke out. Her husband, Weslee Chinen, was with her family in Oahu, a short flight away. The couple tended to ignore evacuation warnings for fires and tsunamis: The disaster had saved her home before and they expected it to happen again, Chinen said.

But this time, Rabang’s son, Brandon, appeared after passing a police barricade and insisted that he leave. They could feel the heat of the fire on his face and inhaled intense smoke that darkened the sky.

They arrived at a relative’s house. There were dogs inside, so Rabang slept in the car with Poke, the calico he adopted after deciding he wanted the oldest, ugliest cat in the shelter, his daughter said.

“She felt old and decrepit and wanted a cat that was the same,” Lopes said. “She wanted to give a home to an animal that no one else would.”

The next morning, Rabang was retching and struggling to breathe. She seemed exhausted and heartbroken, and she worried what her grandchildren would do if the city was demolished. It took Lopes and her sister all morning to convince her to fly to Oahu, where she could be with her husband and her daughters.

At 8 p.m., her husband called an ambulance.

Rabang spent nine days in intensive care being treated for respiratory failure, anemia caused by bleeding ulcers and other conditions. He often forgot why he was in the hospital. His hands were tied to the bed to prevent him from trying to tear off the oxygen mask.

When he recovered enough to leave the ICU, his family struggled to get him to eat, even when they made him his favorite dumpling soup or brought him fresh sashimi.

Then, after five days at home, an ambulance took her back to the hospital. She had glassy eyes. Her weight dropped below 70 pounds (31.8 kg). Her son and her family flew in from Maui. Lopes and her sister took turns holding the vigil. Rabang’s husband stopped by, but it bothered him too much to stay too long.

When doctors increased his dose of adrenaline, he went into cardiac arrest. The family ended her life support and she died on September 4. Her cat now lives in her husband’s family home.

Rabang, who had worked in the restaurant industry, helping turn around failing establishments, had several health conditions that made her vulnerable. She had rheumatoid arthritis, she survived pancreatic cancer more than a decade earlier, she had a kidney removed due to carcinoma in July and she had lungs weakened by COVID.

She was also tough and beyond stubborn. She refused to use a wheelchair during her cancer recovery and crawled to the bathroom when the joint pain was too bad to walk.

The doctor who signed his death certificate did not mention fire as the cause, an omission that had financial ramifications for the family as well as emotional ones. In order for Rabang’s husband to receive government help for the funeral or other expenses, Lopes said, they needed to prove that she was a fire victim.

After phone calls and emails with several agencies, the family convinced the medical examiner’s office to review his death.

Rabang had already been cremated, but medical examiner Dr. Masahiko Kobayashi examined her records and the family’s account, confirming in mid-November that while the main causes were pneumonia and anemia, a contributing factor was smoke inhalation, according to the report. , obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

Lopes said that when Rabang was added to the list of victims, she simply started crying. After months of stress, she was finally able to grieve.

“It was a battle to get her on that list, and now that it’s happened, I’m just releasing her,” Lopes said, sobbing. “I watched her through every torturous moment she went through, fighting for her life. “She had to be on that list, because she was part of that event.”

___

Johnson reported from Seattle, Kelleher from Honolulu and Thiessen from Anchorage, Alaska. Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed.