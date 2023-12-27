Health and lifestyle factors may increase the risk of…

Researchers from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands identified 15 risk factors

Dementia that appears before age 65 may be less likely in people if they change their lifestyle.

Early onset dementia affects 70,800 people in this country.

Although it accounts for only about 3 percent of dementia cases, this memory-robbing condition is devastating. Now researchers have found 15 factors that could influence people’s risk.

They believe they are the first to link social isolation and vitamin D deficiency with increased risk. And young-onset dementia has also been found to share some potential triggers with dementia in older people, such as hearing impairment and lack of activity. These are problems that could be addressed by getting hearing aids or getting more exercise.

Experts say the results are encouraging because they show that the genetic risk of dementia at a young age is not the whole story, and that people can reduce their risk based on how they live.

The risk of developing dementia increases due to factors such as lack of vitamin D

Health and lifestyle factors may increase risk of early-onset dementia

Professor David Llewellyn, co-author of the study from the University of Exeter, said: “There has been a lot of attention paid to the genetic causes of early-onset dementia, but we wanted to examine other factors.” We found that there are things people can change in their lifestyle that could reduce their risk, so this type of dementia may be more similar to dementia in old age than we thought. This could help people think more about how to keep their brain healthy.’

The researchers, whose findings are published in the journal JAMA Neurology, looked at 356,052 adults between 37 and 64 years old.

Those classified as socially isolated were about 50 percent more likely to have dementia. Hearing impairment was associated with a 56 percent increased risk and for those with vitamin D deficiency the figure was 59 percent. Those without a degree or similar qualification were also at greater risk.

Having had a stroke, diabetes, heart disease or orthostatic hypotension were also factors.

Staying active and strong seems important: People with above-average grip strength have a 42 percent reduction in their chances. Moderate drinkers had a 28 percent lower risk than abstainers, but that may be because those who are less healthy and take certain medications are less likely to drink.

It has been suggested that red wine grapes could be good for the brain, but alcohol is generally harmful.

Problem drinking was associated with increased risk. A genetic variation, in a gene called APOE, which is seen in about a quarter of people, is another factor, as is depression.

A sudden financial shock in midlife, such as losing your job or most of your savings, could increase your risk of dementia.

The stress of losing a large amount of money appears to accelerate cognitive decline, at least in people ages 50 to 65.

A study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, of 8,000 people found that those who suffered a financial shock were 27 percent more likely to develop dementia.