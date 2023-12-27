Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli raid claims three lives in Southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on Wednesday woke up to the grim aftermath of a massacre perpetrated by the Israeli enemy during the night, resulting in the loss of three residents and leaving one person injured.nbsp;

    Details of the incident revealed that enemy warplanes conducted a raid just before midnight on a house belonging to the Bazzi family in the Al-Dawra neighborhood, located in the heart of Bint Jbeil, completely destroying it.

    Emergency response teams from the civil defense, Islamic scouts, Islamic health authorities, and the Red Cross swiftly rushed to the scene, tirelessly engaging in search and rescue operations throughout the night under the debris.nbsp;

    Their concerted efforts culminated in the recovery of the bodies of Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim Bazzi, and Ibrahim#39;s wife, Shrouk Hamoud, and one injured person.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

