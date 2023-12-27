Escalating tensions in southern Lebanon: Enemy strikes near border areas result in casualties

NNA – Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircrafts remained active throughout the past night over southern Lebanonrsquo;s western and central sectors, in line with the launch of illuminating bombs above border villages adjacent to the Blue Line, reaching as far as the city of Tyre.nbsp;

The Israeli enemy also escalated its aggressions, leaving the villages of the western and central sectors to experience a tense night, surpassing hostile targeting beyond the geographical areas of confrontation.nbsp;

A drone targeted a car on the road in the towns of Al-Qleia, resulting in the martyrdom of resistance fighters, who have been mourned by the Islamic Resistance in an official statement. Additionally, enemy artillery shelled the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Jabal Al-Labouneh, Alma Ashaab, Tayr Harfa, Shama#39;, Ayta Al-Shaab, Um Al-tout, and Dhaira. Phosphorus bombs were also used to shell the outskirts of the towns of Beit Lif and Al-Qouzah.

In the central sector, enemy heavy artillery bombarded the outskirts of Ayta Al-Shaab, Rmeish, and Yaroun. Furthermore, enemy warplanes targeted a populated house in the city of Bint Jbeil, resulting in the martyrdom of a young man and his wife from the Bazzi family.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============R.H.