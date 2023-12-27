Six Palestinians killed by an Israeli drone during raid in Tulkarm

NNA -nbsp;Six Palestinian youths were killed at dawn on Wednesday after an Israeli drone bombed them in Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarm.

The Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in the city said that six youths were killed and others were injured after an Israeli drone bombednbsp;them in the camp, an hour after the occupation obstructed ambulances on their waynbsp;to the hospital for the injured.

The slain Palestinians were identified asnbsp;Ahmed Anwar Hamarsha, 19,, Ahmed Abdel Rahman Issa, 19, Adham Muhammad Fahmawi, 19, Yazan Ahmed Wahid Fahmawi, 23,nbsp;Fares Hossam Fahmawi, 29, and Hamza Ahmed Mustafa Fahmawi, 17, while a 24-year-old youth was seriously injured in the head and his condition was reported to benbsp;critical.

After 65 minutes of detention, the occupation forces let go of an ambulance carrying three serious injuries from Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, bringing the number of injuries to four, according to thenbsp;Red Crescent.

The head of the Tulkarm Doctors Syndicate, Radwan Balibla, said that an occupation army soldier stabbed one of the injured people inside the ambulance, pointing out that other injuries were assaulted and beaten up withnbsp;kicks, punches, and rifles amidst threats to kill them by the soldiers, and not allowing them to reach the hospital.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces shelled an abandoned house in an area in the Aktaba suburb, east of Tulkarm, opposite the Nour Shams camp, while heavy bullets were fired at a vehicle that was parked near the house.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces stopped Al-Shifa ambulance that came to the place to check whether there were injuries, and forced the ambulance officer to enter the house to inspect him before releasing him.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and the Nour Shams camp east of it.

WAFA correspondent reported that the occupation forces, with their military vehicles and bulldozers, stormed the city from its western axis, passing through Khadoori Street and Jamal Abdel Nasser Square in the center of the city, and the old garage complex street, and roamed its various streets and neighborhoods, while another force headed from the direction of the Courts Roundabout towards Nour Shams camp, east of the city, and was deployed innbsp;the Al-Manshiya neighborhood and imposed a tight siege on it.

The occupation forces stormed a number of citizens#39; homes in various neighborhoods of the camp, specifically the Al-Manshiya, Al-Mahjar, Al-Joura, Al-Damj, and Jabal Al-Nasr areas, and conducted a wide search inside them and destroyed their contents after subjecting their owners to interrogation.

The occupation forces mounted the roofs of high-rise buildings inside and around the camp and turned them into observation points, while bulldozers razed the infrastructure in the main streets of the camp, its square, and Al-Manshiya neighborhood, including demolishing some of the walls of public and private facilities, squares, and property.

The occupation deliberately caused significant disruption to communications and Internet networks inside the camp, while sounds of explosions were heard in the area.

The Fatah movement in Tulkarm mourned the slain youths of Nour Shams camp who were killed in a new massacre carried out by the occupation.

Fatah Secretary Iyad Al-Jarad declared that today, Wednesday, the city will be observing anbsp;comprehensive strike in Tulkarm Governorate, including all aspects of life, to mourn the slain youths.

It is noteworthy that this is the second Israeli raid in Tulkaem within 24 hours, which resulted in the destruction of citizensrsquo; property and the bombing of their homes.–WAFA

