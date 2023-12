NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

Border status quo exacerbates risks within the last days of the year

Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

Killing of General Razi Musawi raises tensionhellip; widespread deterioration in southern Lebanonnbsp;

Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

Resistance pursues enemy soldiers, destroys infrastructure in settlements

nbsp;

========R.H.