Lauren Phillips shares baby joy after KIIS FM presenter banned from breakfast radio: ‘Our hearts are absolutely full of love’

Lauren Phillips has found her silver lining after being booted from the KIIS FM morning show.

The beaming presenter took to social media to announce the arrival of her adorable niece, Sienna, calling her “the best Christmas gift we could ever hope for.”

Lauren’s Instagram was filled with joy as she shared an endearing photo of her cradling the little one.

Her caption, overflowing with love and pride, read: “Welcome to the world baby Sienna.” I’m so proud of @bophillips and our beautiful @stephbecket.’

‘Our hearts are absolutely full of love for your beautiful baby girl. Welcome to the gang, kid. We’ll have a lot of fun together.’

The news comes just weeks after the shock announcement that Phillips would be leaving his role at Melbourne breakfast radio KIIS FM.

The radio host recorded his last show on December 1 before Sydney giants Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson swooped in to steal his breakfast slot next year.

But it seems southern audiences are reluctant to let their local stars go, as Phillips, 41, and his co-host Jase Hawkins, 42, took second place in Melbourne’s final radio ratings of the year.

Melbourne KIIS FM stars Jase Hawkins, 42 (left) and Lauren Phillips, 41 (right), had a bittersweet farewell this month as they left the network with their best ratings of 2023.

After starting their show more than two years ago, Hawkins and Phillips came out strong, earning a 9.1 percent audience share in this poll.

Their audience increased by 63,000 since the last survey, taking them straight to the top of the Melbourne rankings, just behind FOX FM’s Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody.

Hawkins and Phillips newsreader Clint Stanaway said: “The support and kind words we have received from Melbourne since our last program aired have been quite overwhelming.”

The radio hosts recorded their last show on December 1 before Sydney giants Kyle and Jackie O swoop in to steal their breakfast slot next year.

“This is a nice Christmas gift for the whole team.”

Meanwhile, in Sydney, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson have once again triumphed in the final radio ratings of the year.

KIIS FM The Kyle and Jackie O Show He beat 2GB’s Ben Fordham in Sydney, taking a massive 16.7 per cent audience share, up 0.4 per cent from the last poll.

The Fordham show was down 0.2 percent, reaching a total share of 16 percent.

The survey also saw WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda become the third highest rated breakfast show.

Hosted by Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones and Amanda Keller, the show was up 1.1 points with a 9.5 percent share.

Last month, It was announced that KIIS FM presenters Kyle and Jackie O had signed a landmark 10-year, $200 million radio deal.

It will see them expand to Melbourne at their Sydney station, keeping them on the airwaves until 2034.

An ARN spokesperson confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the deal means co-workers Hawkins and Phillips will be out of work.