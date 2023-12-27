Jamie Carragher’s cheeky comment against Man United REPLACES after they pulled off an improbable comeback from two goals down to shock Aston Villa.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jamie Carragher saw a small attack aimed at Manchester United backfire after they recovered from two goals down to shock Aston Villa.

The Liverpool legend couldn’t resist a social media post at half-time as Erik ten Hag’s side trailed 2-0 against Villa on Tuesday night.

He wrote: “Liverpool’s draw at home to Man Utd is their worst result of the season.”

He was referring to the goalless draw between the two arch-rivals at Anfield earlier this month in which Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to score despite taking 34 shots on goal.

By this point in the night, United were in desperate trouble after goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Villa in complete control.

Jamie Carragher left blushing after his clever attack on Manchester United backfired

The Liverpool legend referenced his former club’s goalless draw with United earlier this month, posting his tweet when they trailed Villa 2-0 at half-time.

Rasmus Hojlund capped a thrilling United comeback at Old Trafford by winning 3-2.

But United, facing their 14th defeat of the season in all competitions, bounced back brilliantly with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho drawing them level before Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal to win.

The victory leaves United sixth in the table, five points off the top four and 11 behind leaders Liverpool, who beat Burnley 2-0 on Boxing Day.

Carragher’s teammate Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville tweeted: “Brilliant second half Man United.”

Ten Hag, whose position is under increased scrutiny following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club, will hope his side can build on this much-needed win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Hojlund, who cost United £72m to sign from Atalanta in the summer, had scored five goals during his brief Champions League campaign but had failed to score in 16 domestic games until his last goal here.

“Of course I have had several conversations with him and each time I have pointed out that he has scored a lot for Denmark, he has scored in the Champions League, he has shown his ability, so you can do it, I think,” Diez said. Hag said of the 20-year-old Dane.

“I’m sure that now that he has the first goal he will score more…

“When a striker does not score it is a problem, but he has a strong character, he is very solid and determined. He has a great personality. I think this is what a striker needs. When you continue investing, the goals will come.”

Carragher’s team-mate Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville praised United’s second-half comeback.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a double in the second half to tie United

Hojlund ended his wait for a Premier League goal after scoring late for United

The result relieved some of the pressure on embattled Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Following the dramatic comeback, Ten Hag spoke about what he had told the team during the interval, stating that faith played a key role in his recovery.

“The atmosphere changed a lot from the first half to the second, but if you look at the first half you are losing by two set pieces, at times when we were not so focused,” the Dutchman told Amazon Prime.

“I think already in the first half we played pretty well and we kept trying and trying. At half-time I told the team: ‘keep believing and keep doing what we did, in fact, do even more.’

‘We needed to apply more and more pressure. At 1-2, when we added pressure, you see what happened.

“I said before the game that we were competitive with Arsenal, competitive with Liverpool, so if we play as well as we can we can beat anyone. “He believes that even when you are losing two to nil, it doesn’t matter.

‘Keep going, show character, and today they showed that we have the personality to do it. “I think it was a very good performance by the team.”