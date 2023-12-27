Iran dismisses IAEA report on uranium enrichment

NNA – Iranrsquo;s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said today there was ldquo;nothing newrdquo; in an international nuclear watchdog report saying that Tehran had reversed a months-long slowdown in its uranium enrichment programme, Iranian media reported according to Reuters.

ldquo;We did nothing new and are doing the same activities according to the rules,rdquo; Eslami was quoted as saying.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters yesterday said that Iran has ldquo;increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.rdquo;–Reutersnbsp;

