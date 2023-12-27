Gaza: UN special rapporteur slams Israel’s visa threat to staffers as ‘moral cowardice’

NNA – The UN special rapporteur on Palestine slammed Tuesday Israelrsquo;s decision to deny visa to UN staff, saying ldquo;baseless attacksrdquo; on the organization prove ldquo;moral cowardicerdquo;, reported Anadolu Agency.

She added, and called for a cease-fire in Gaza, release of Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians, reconstruction and end of occupation of Palestinian territories.

Israel#39;s Eli Cohen had said, ldquo;We will no longer remain silent in the face of the UNrsquo;s hypocrisy!rdquo; and that he instructed the Foreign Ministry ldquo;not to extend the visa of one of the organizationrsquo;s employees in Israel, and to deny the visa request of another employee.rdquo;

The conduct of the UN since 7 October, he said, is a ldquo;disgrace to the organization and the international communityrdquo; and that ldquo;We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organizationrsquo;s propaganda.rdquo;

Cohen accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has criticized Hamas but said the October attack did not happen in a vacuum, for legitimizing ldquo;war crimes and crimes against humanity.rdquo;

He said the UN human rights commissioner ldquo;publishes unsubstantiated blood libels,rdquo; and called UN Women ldquo;an organization that for two months ignored the acts of rape committed against Israeli women.rdquo;

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Human rights organizations have slammed Israel for its war tactics, calling it ldquo;collective punishmentrdquo; of Gazarsquo;s 2.3 million people.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency said Sunday that 142 employees had been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, Anadolu Agency reports.

ldquo;In this somber moment, itrsquo;s hard to wish those celebrating lsquo;Merry Christmasrsquo;, with ongoing loss, grief and destruction,rdquo; the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement.

ldquo;Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need. We mourn the loss of more UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza, now 142, the majority with their families,rdquo; it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October, killing at least 20,424 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,036 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territoryrsquo;s housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.–agenciesnbsp;

