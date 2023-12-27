Trump Is Testing the Bounds of Presidential Immunity—and Losing

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

For years, Donald Trump has hid behind the presidential seal—a claim of immunity that he continues to make to this day to avoid legal jeopardy. But as Trump’s cases proceed, he’s increasingly finding that the protections he was afforded as president don’t exist for a former president.

In criminal and civil cases across the country this month, judges have issued critical opinions chipping away at Trump’s attempt to shield himself. Their rulings are leaving him exposed to potential prison time and massive financial penalties, potentially ruining his 2024 re-election campaign and destroying the billionaire’s famed wealth.

And the most definitive answer could be just weeks away.

