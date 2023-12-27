Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    News

    Ohio at War Over Rebranding Forest Named After Racist Leader

    By

    Dec 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    Ohio at War Over Rebranding Forest Named After Racist Leader

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ChaseRokitt

    Residents in Ohio are bitterly divided over a proposed name change for a national forest that dons the moniker of an American revolutionary leader, who many also accused of being problematic due to his participation in the genocide of Indigenous Americans.

    On Aug. 21, the USDA Forest Service announced a possible name change to the Wayne National Forest, Ohio’s only national forest which is located in the southeastern quadrant of the state.

    “[Taking away Anthony Wayne’s name is] not erasing history at all,” John Washco of the American Indian Movement (AIM) of Ohio told The Daily Beast. “[Keeping his name] would show either a lack of compassion or ignorance… of not knowing the true history. People that feel that way only want to accept a small portion of the history.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Xi vows to prevent anyone ‘from splitting Taiwan from China in any way’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Roy Hodgson admits underperforming Chelsea are unlikely to be scared off by Crystal Palace as Eagles look to end seven-match winless run

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Palestine’s president says Gaza is unrecognisable and blames US for prolonging war as Israel says the conflict could last ‘many months’: ‘A war beyond annihilation’

    Dec 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Xi vows to prevent anyone ‘from splitting Taiwan from China in any way’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Roy Hodgson admits underperforming Chelsea are unlikely to be scared off by Crystal Palace as Eagles look to end seven-match winless run

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    Palestine’s president says Gaza is unrecognisable and blames US for prolonging war as Israel says the conflict could last ‘many months’: ‘A war beyond annihilation’

    Dec 27, 2023
    News

    The life-changing power of the strike: How 500,000 workers refused to work in 2023 — and won big

    Dec 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy