Take a look inside the world’s tallest residence, a $195 million triplex penthouse that starts on the 129th floor of New York City’s Central Park Tower

At 1,416 feet above New York City, the penthouse is the world’s tallest residence, occupying floors 129-131 in the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower.
A $250 million penthouse hit the market in 2022, becoming the most expensive home in the US at the time.
It lost the record when its price dropped to $195 million, but one thing remains true: It’s the world’s tallest residence.
See inside the apartment, located 1,416 feet above the city in a skyscraper on Billionaires’ Row.
The world’s tallest, most expensive residence is no longer a record-holder in the price department after a hefty cut, but one thing’s for sure: It’s definitely still the tallest home in the world.
We’re talking about the penthouse, aptly nicknamed The One Above All Else, in New York City’s Central Park Tower, a luxury skyscraper on Billionaires’ Row.
The triplex first hit the market in September 2022, listing for $250 million. If it sold at that price, it would’ve become the priciest home sale in US history, overtaking Citadel CEO Ken Griffin’s purchase of a $238 million penthouse at Central Park South, also in New York, in 2019.
But after a year on the market without any bites, the penthouse in Central Park Tower saw its price slashed to $195 million, and it could no longer claim the record if it sold at that price.
Its height, of course, remains unchanged: At 1,416 feet above the city, it’s the world’s tallest residence, occupying floors 129 to 131.
Here’s a closer look inside the world’s tallest home:
On the 129th floor, you’ll find a 1,500-square-foot grand salon (pictured here), library, media room, guest and staff bedrooms, observatory, and private reception gallery.
On the middle floor are most of the bedrooms, as well as a gaming lounge and multiple dressing rooms.
The 131th floor has a massive private ballroom of nearly 2,000 square feet, in addition to a study, storage spaces, private gym, catering kitchen, and the terrace. This the highest ballroom and highest terrace in the world.
Did I mention it has 27-foot-high ceilings?
Source: The Real Deal
This story was originally published in September 2022.