Palestine’s president says Gaza is unrecognisable and blames US for prolonging war as Israel says the conflict could last ‘many months’: ‘A war beyond annihilation’

The Palestinian president says Gaza is unrecognizable and has blamed the United States for prolonging the war.

Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has said at least 241 people have been killed in the past 24 hours, as Israel presses forward with its military operation.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has described the Gaza Strip conflict as “beyond a catastrophe” and “beyond a war of annihilation.”

He said this was unprecedented in the history of the Palestinian people.

Israel’s army chief Herzi Halevi said the war would continue for “many more months” so that “Israel’s achievements are preserved for a long time.”

The shrouded bodies of Palestinians killed in northern Gaza, who were captured and later released by Israel, are buried in a mass grave in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on December 26, 2023.

General view of the Khalifa Bin Zayed school, destroyed after Israeli attacks, in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on December 26, 2023.

Injured Palestinians are taken to a hospital following Israeli attacks on a building in Khan Yunis, Gaza, December 26, 2023.

On an Egyptian television channel, in his first interview since the start of the war, Abbas said the territory had become unrecognizable and added that the West Bank could sink at any time.

Abbas accused Washington of prolonging the war by vetoing draft UN resolutions aimed at ensuring a ceasefire.

He has described the war as a “serious crime” against his people.

Israel says it struck more than 100 sites yesterday, amid reports of imminent ground operations in central Gaza.

In the early hours of today, loud explosions could be heard from the Gaza Strip along the perimeter with Israel.

Six Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli drone strike on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 382 people were injured during the same 24-hour period.

Footage released yesterday from Gaza City appears to show IDF soldiers detaining men stripped down to their underwear.

Palestinian girls search through the rubble of a building after the Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 26, 2023.

Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks are taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment as attacks continue in Deir al Balah, Gaza, December 24, 2023.

The video shows several men standing in the middle of a stadium in front of armed soldiers.

Several men are later shown sitting on the grass with their hands behind their backs while others are lined up with their hands raised in front of the troops.

More than 20,900 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have died since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants among the dead.

About 1,200 people were killed after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, and about 240 people were taken hostage. Israel says it intends to free the more than 100 hostages held captive in Gaza.

Lieutenant General Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said at a press conference: “There are no shortcuts when it comes to completely dismantling a terrorist organization except to be stubborn and determined in the fight.”

“There are no magic solutions,” he added.

A plume of smoke rises over the northern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombing from southern Israel on December 27, 2023 amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

He vowed to arrest or eliminate Hamas leaders even if it would take time to do so.

He also noted that the IDF is about to dismantle all Hamas battalions in northern Gaza.

Israeli and Arab media say Egypt has presented a ceasefire plan.

This would involve the gradual release of all Israeli hostages and an unknown number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, culminating in the suspension of Israel’s offensive, according to reports.

Dozens of hostages were freed from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in an earlier temporary truce deal brokered by Qatar.

But both sides have so far rejected calls for a lasting ceasefire.